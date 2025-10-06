IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Speaker Johnson says Democrats are ‘not serious’ about negotiating end to shutdown: Full interview

    09:54

  • Hakeem Jeffries urges bipartisan talks to end shutdown but calls Trump ‘unhinged’: Full interview

    07:40

    Marco Rubio calls on Hamas to release hostages ‘as soon as possible’ amid peace deal: Full interview

    08:39

    Adam Schiff says Trump using the DOJ ‘to go after his political enemies’: Full interview

    08:18

  • Andrew Cuomo says Schumer, Jeffries ‘doing the right thing’ amid shutdown: Full interview

    19:09

  • ‘It’s going to take’ Trump, GOP leadership to ‘come to us’ to end shutdown: Sen. Patty Murray

    15:58

  • Health care negotiations ‘should go on while the government is open,’ House Republican says

    09:27

  • ‘I have no idea’ how long government shutdown will last, House Democrat says

    21:49

  • Republicans holding health care ‘hostage’ in government funding fight, says House Democrat

    22:24

  • Chuck Schumer says Trump meeting ‘only a first step’ to avoiding shutdown: Full interview

    09:47

  • Leader Thune says government shutdown ‘totally up to the Democrats’: Full interview

    18:12

  • Democrats need to tell voters they were ‘lied to’ in the last election: Texas Senate candidate

    08:51

  • GOP Rep. Lawler opposes ‘permanent firings’ as Trump admin threatens mass layoffs

    04:04

  • Trump admin. trying to ‘exploit tragedies for political purposes,’ says Sen. Chris Van Hollen

    08:25

  • Putin should realize Trump is ‘running out of patience,’ says Finnish President

    07:49

  • Alex Acosta showed ‘no remorse’ for negotiating ‘sweetheart’ Epstein plea deal: House Democrat

    07:21

  • Rand Paul condemns ‘lawfare of all sorts’ as Trump eyes rivals: Full interview

    09:34

  • Josh Shapiro says he’s battled ‘emotional scars’ since arson attack on his home: Full interview

    30:54

  • Mel Robbins explains how the ‘Let Them’ theory brings focus to people’s lives: Full interview

    37:23

  • State Rep. Talarico: Texas will have opportunity to hold Cornyn and Paxton ‘accountable’ in 2026

    09:25

Meet the Press

Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins Meet the Press to discuss President Trump’s apparent breakthrough in peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel, urging the immediate release of all hostages while warning that a lasting end to the Gaza war will take more time to secure.Oct. 5, 2025

