Di office of di President of Nigeria don release di full list of di pipo wey President Bola Tinubu bin grant pardon and clemency on Friday.
Dat story bin make headlines wen e hapun for 2017, especially sake of say di man wey die, Bilyamin Bello, na di nephew to Bello Haliru, wey be popular politician wey bin don serve as minister two times, as well as former National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to di Federal Capital Territory Police Command wey prosecute di mata dat time, Sanda bin stab her husband for neck, chest and genitals as e dey sleep for dia house for Maitama, Abuja, sake of accuse say im dey cheat.
Na she later carry di man go hospital but e no survive.
Police bin also include Maryam Sanda mama, Maimuna Aliyu, and im brother Aliyu Sanda, as conspirators for di murder, as dem tok say both of dem bin tamper wit di crime scene by allegedly mopping di floor in oda to deceive investigators.
But court later acquit di two of dem.
At di time wey court sentence her to death, Maryam Sanda bin just born her second child; she bin get one daughter wen she commit di crime.
For im statement dis Saturday, Bayo Onanuga wey be di tok-tok pesin for President Tinubu say Sanda receive di presidential pardon bicos say “her family bin beg for her release, arguing say na for di best interest of her two children”.
“Di abeg also anchor on her good conduct for jail, her remorse, and her embracement of a new lifestyle, wey demonstrate her commitment to being a model prisoner,” Onanuga tok for di statement.
Di total number of pipo for di list na 175, but no be all of dem get full pardon.
Di statement by Oyanuga say in all, di Presidential Advisory Committee on di Prerogative of Mercy, wey di Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi chair bin recommend pardon for two inmates, 15 former convicts, 11 wey don die.
Di committee also recommend clemency for 82 inmates and commutation of sentences for 65 inmates. Seven inmates on death row also benefit from di Presidential clemency. Di committee recommend say make di president commute dia death sentences to life imprisonment.
“President Tinubu grant clemency to most of dem based on report say di convicts don show remorse and good conduct. E forgive some of dem due to old age, di acquisition of new vocational skills, or enrolment for di National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN),” di statement by Onanuga tok.
Di list include “Illegal miners, white-collar convicts, remorseful drug offenders, (and) foreigners”.
One surprising name for di list na Herbert Macaulay, one of Nigeria founding fathers wey im face even dey for di kontri currency.
Tinubu use di pardon to correct di historic injustice wey di British colonialist commit against Macaulay wen dem sentence am to jail in 1913 on top accuse of fraud.
Di odas na pipo like Mamman Vatsa, ogbonge Major General for Nigeria Army who bin dey sentenced to death and kill am by firing squad in 1986 sake of accuse of treason.
Also for di list na Farouk Lawan, di famous ‘cap-banker’, who video catch as e collect $500,000 for bribe and hid some for im cap.
Lawan na member of House of Representatives wen e commit di crime and e serve im five-year sentence complete bifor e regain freedon for 2024.
However, wit dis pardon, di politician don regain im constitutional rights to run for public office, which im bin lose sake of im criminal conviction.
Full list of pipo President Tinubu pardon
1. Nweke Francis Chibueze, e be 44 and bin dey serve life sentence for Kirikiri for cocaine.
2. Dr Nwogu Peters, e be 67; E bin dey serve a 17-year jail term for fraud. Dem sentence am for 2013.
3. Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaoba, 63. She don already serve sentence for fraud
4. Barr. Hussaini Alhaji Umar, 58. Dem sentence am for 2023 e go pay a fine of N150M for di ICPC case
5. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu, 63, dem sentence am to seven years for bribery for 2019 and e don serve di sentence.
6. Hon. Farouk M. Lawan, 62. Dem sentence am to five years in 2021 for Corrupt Practices and e bin don serve di sentence.
7. Sir Herbert Macaulay wey dem ban from public office for misappropriation of funds and wey British colonialists sentence in 1913.
8. Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, 46, dem sentence am in 1986 for treason: e dey related to one alleged coup plot
POSTHUMOUS PARDON: THE OGONI NINE
9. Ken Saro Wiwa. Sentenced for murder
10. Saturday Dobee. Sentenced for murder
11. Nordu Eawa. Sentenced for murder
12. Daniel Gbooko. Sentenced for murder
13. Paul Levera. Sentenced for murder
14. Felix Nuate. Sentenced for murder
15. Baribor Bera. Sentenced for murder
16. Barinem Kiobel. Sentenced for murder
17. John Kpuine. Sentenced for murder