VCF Mestalla travels to England on Monday, where they will face Leicester City on Tuesday, September 23, in the second match of the group stage of the Premier League International Cup, a U21 competition organized by the Premier League in which 16 English teams participate alongside 16 other teams from Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, and Spain.
The match can be followed live on VCF Media and on Valencia CF’s YouTube channel.
A victory to change the dynamics
The B team will be looking for a win on English soil to pick up three points in the English competition, where they lost in the last minute of stoppage time on the opening day against Fulham, and to change the dynamic of the first few games of the domestic competition in Group III of the Second Division.
The team travels on Monday morning to face Leicester City, who also lost on the first matchday, in this case 1-2 to Juventus.
“It’s a good opportunity for all the players looking to secure a starting spot, and it’s an opportunity they can take advantage of against a good opponent like Leicester City in good facilities. We’re going there with the aim of picking up three points in the group, which are also necessary,” said VCF Mestalla coach Miguel Ángel Angulo.
Our team is in Group B alongside Crystal Palace FC, Fulham FC, Leicester City FC, West Bromwich Albion FC, Borussia Mönchengladbach from Germany, FC Nordsjaelland from Denmark, and Juventus from Turin, Italy. However, according to competition rules, VCF Mestalla will only face Premier League teams in matches taking place on English soil.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals, with the pairings to be decided once the group stage is over.
VCF Mestalla is participating for the fourth consecutive season in a competition in which, in 2022-23, it came within a whisker of reaching the Premier League International Cup final, losing on penalties in the semi-finals, and in which last season it reached the quarter-finals after finishing top of its group, undefeated and unbeaten.
