We want to make sure everyone is mindful of Mega Malamar, the newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon that you’ll soon be able to encounter in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Its mind certainly appears to be pretty full itself! With its enlarged brain and enhanced psychic power, this Dark- and Psychic-type Pokémon can overwrite the personalities and memories of others. Its hypnotic skills are sure to make this a difficult Pokémon to deal with.
Learn how the citizens of Lumiose City were affected by Mega Malamar in this video…then feel mysteriously compelled to visit the official Pokémon Legends: Z-A website, where you can learn more about this Mega-Evolved Pokémon and the upcoming game that arrives on October 16, 2025.
