The Warriors are focused on the present, but general manager Mike Dunleavy can’t ignore the uncertainty looming with Steve Kerr’s future as coach.

Dunleavy joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Friday and discussed where things stand with Kerr as he enters the final year of a two-year contract he signed in February 2024.

“Yeah, I mean, I guess technically there is [uncertainty],” Dunleavy said. “This isn’t really a regular situation with a head coach where he’s in the last year of his deal. We know what it is with Steve. He’s been here a long time. He’s been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I’m concerned, can stay as long as he wants.

“We’re going to give him the grace of the season to go through it, or at least some of it, to see and feel where he’s at mentally and physically.”

With two years left on Steph Curry’s contract, two left on Draymond Green’s with a player option in the final year and Jimmy Butler also signed through the 2026-27 NBA season, it only feels right that Kerr would end his Warriors tenure with the guys he started it with.

When asked about it last week, Kerr told reporters he didn’t want to address it at that point because he wants to see how he feels in six months, adding that he’s “very comfortable” just going into the season with one year left on his deal.

“I get how maybe it doesn’t line up,” Dunleavy said, “but it’s hard to see Steve moving on, or to see Steph finish his career without Steve on the sidelines. I think it’ll all work out, but we’re not going to jump into anything. We’re going to go on Steve’s terms.

“And right now, he just wants to take it and see how the season goes. And no problem on our end.”

