The string of mild January temperatures in southeastern Wisconsin isn’t staying around much longer.
“Enjoy it while it lasts,” said Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.
While the high Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Milwaukee is in the upper 40s – well above the normal high of 31 for this time of year, Cronce said – a cold front coming in the early morning of Jan. 14 will bring a return of temperatures more typical of Wisconsin winter.
The arctic air will move in around 3 a.m. Jan. 14, Cronce said. Then during the day, temperatures will be in the 20s, with blustery northwest winds bringing the wind chill into the single digits.
That’ll likely be the coldest day of the week, Cronce said. Temperatures will warm slightly on Thursday, Jan. 15, and by that evening, a light snow will start. Snow is expected to continue to fall intermittently through Saturday, Jan. 17.
Cronce said the snow will be “measurable and it will accumulate over time” but isn’t expected to be heavy or winter-storm level.
Temperatures will get bitter-cold over the weekend, with lows in the teens and single digits.
The return to cold and snow comes after a relatively mild start to 2026. Cronce said Milwaukee hit a record high Jan. 9 when the temperature reached 59.
