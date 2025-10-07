Country bad boy Morgan Wallen just wrapped his I’m the Problem tour — a title that seemingly fits him to a T — and now insiders say he needs to focus on winning back pals like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, who wrote him off after his outrageous bat-throwing stunt.

“He knows he screwed up and needs them to help fix his tarnished image, and what’s more, he misses his pals,” says an insider.

“But it’s going to take a lot more than empty promises to get these country greats to welcome him back with open arms.”

“Morgan has to rebuild the trust first. His problem is he doesn’t think before he acts. Some of it is immaturity.”

“He assumed Blake and Luke and others in their league would forgive him like they’ve done all the times before the latest incident, but this cold shoulder act has been a wake-up call.”

As Globe previously revealed, Blake, 49, befriended Morgan, 32, in 2014 when the young singer appeared on The Voice, and he later was the opening act for Luke’s 2018 What Makes You Country tour.

But in the last few years Morgan’s gotten in hot water over a drinking incident and supposedly saying the N-word.

He finally struck out with his friends on Sept. 5 as he got ready to walk onstage in Toronto with former Blue Jays slugger José Bautista, who handed him a bat.

Morgan took a swing and then carelessly tossed it to the side where Bautista’s wife, Neisha, was filming with a cell phone.

The bat hit her and she screamed, say sources.

Stunned Neisha said she was okay, but shocked hubby José had his hands over his mouth in disbelief.

Now Morgan’s scrambling without his older friends to lean on.

“From Blake and Luke’s viewpoint, they’re not going to let this slide,” says the insider. “Morgan has got to prove he’s changed, or wants to change, before they’ll take him back under their wing.”