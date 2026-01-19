In the Round of 128 at the Australian Open on Sunday, Jaume Munar (ranked No. 39) takes on Dalibor Svrcina (No. 95).
Munar is favored (-426) to get to the Round of 64 compared to the underdog Svrcina (+290).
ESPN+268 is where you can tune in to this match, and the rest of the Australian Open from January 12 – February 1.
Jaume Munar vs. Dalibor Svrcina matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, January 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+268
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Court Surface: Hard
Munar vs. Svrcina Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Munar has an 81.0% to win.
Munar vs. Svrcina Betting Odds
- Munar’s odds to win match: -426
- Svrcina’s odds to win match: +290
- Munar’s odds to win tournament: +25000
- Svrcina’s odds to win tournament: +50000
Munar vs. Svrcina matchup performance & stats
- In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Munar is 20-13 in matches.
- Munar has won 28.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 78.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Munar has converted 99 of 246 break points (40.2%).
- Munar was defeated by Tomas Machac short of the final (4-6, 4-6) on January 14 in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament, the Great Ocean Road Open.
- The 23-year-old Svrcina, who is looking for his first tournament title on a hard court in 2026, is 8-10 over the past 12 months on that surface.
- Svrcina has 107 wins in 167 service games when playing on hard courts (64.1%), and 59 wins in 172 return games (34.3%).
- Svrcina’s 53 break points won on 106 total break points on hard courts (50.0% winning percentage) ranks 75th.
- In the Qualification of his previous tournament (the ASB Classic) on January 9, Svrcina was beaten by No. 80-ranked Hamad Medjedovic 1-6, 4-6.