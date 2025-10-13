For the better part of the past three seasons, Nikola Vucevic’s name has lived in NBA trade rumor conversations. Every deadline, every offseason, Bulls fans are left with the same question: When will they finally pull the trigger?

Since arriving from Orlando at the 2021 trade deadline, Vucevic has been one of the few constants on Chicago’s confusing roster. He’s averaged a double-double every year, bringing the same inside-out scoring touch that made him a two-time All-Star. But while his numbers have remained steady year after year, the construction and direction of the team around him certainly have not.

Consistency in an era of instability

Vucevic’s production has never been the problem. The 34-year-old center averaged over 18 points and 10 rebounds across 73 games last season, continuing his run as one of the NBA’s most reliable big men. However, when the Bulls traded for him in 2021, the plan was to build a contender around Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball. Nevertheless, that resulted in three consecutive Play-In eliminations, forcing the front office to reevaluate its decisions.

Now, with LaVine, DeRozan, and Ball all gone, Chicago has embraced a youth movement built around Josh Giddey, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Matas Buzelis. Now, Vucevic is stuck as the clear outlier on a roster with 14 of the 18 players being aged 25 or younger.

A report that signals a shift

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix released an article highlighting the top storylines for each team heading into the 2025-26 season, including a short paragraph on Vucevic’s situation:

“In Chicago, the endless trade chatter around Nikola Vucevic is expected to pick up. The Bulls have finally seemed to settle on a direction, building a team around the young talent… Vucevic, who is set to make a very tradeable $21.4 million on the final year of his deal, will be appealing to teams looking for more offensive firepower in the frontcourt.”

It’s a short blurb in a long article, but it says a lot. For the first time in years, the Bulls appear to have clarity. As Vucevic enters the final year of his contract, the timing lines up for both sides to move forward. For Vucevic, a trade would offer the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to a contender. For Chicago, moving him could clear the way for the younger centers while also adding future assets.

A potential Vucevic deal

Even at 34, Vucevic’s play style still fits the modern NBA. He spaces the floor, moves the ball well, and provides reliable inside scoring. He is extremely limited defensively, but his offensive versatility keeps him valuable to contenders in need of frontcourt punch.

Two teams have been consistently linked to him over the past year. The Golden State Warriors reportedly held discussions with Chicago at last season’s trade deadline, with Bulls executive Artūras Karnišovas admitting the team had “laid the groundwork” for a potential future deal. The Los Angeles Lakers have also surfaced as a suitor, given their lack of scoring at the five. Vucevic’s offensive abilities could fit well alongside Davis and LeBron James, though such a pairing would leave plenty of defensive questions.

The best trade comparison in recent memory is probably the 2019 Marc Gasol trade, when Memphis dealt a center at the exact age with similar production, who was also on a ~$20 million expiring deal for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, and a second-round pick. A Vucevic deal would likely follow a similar structure of a mid-level center prospect, a bench piece, and a second-rounder or two.

The end of an era?

After years of speculation, it finally feels like the Bulls are ready to move on from Nikola Vucevic. For a franchise that’s committed to a long-overdue reset, trading its veteran leader is the logical next step. And for Vucevic, it’s a chance to finally compete for something that truly matters.

He’s been a professional through every phase of Chicago’s rebuild and deserves the opportunity to compete for something meaningful again. Whether that comes with the Warriors, Lakers, or elsewhere, it’s clear his time in Chicago is coming to an end. And this time, the rumors might finally come into fruition.