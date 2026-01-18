The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are playing regular-season games in Berlin and London this week to begin a three-year slate of NBA games in Europe. Future games will be played in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and in Berlin and Paris in 2028.

Get ready for an exciting week of on-court action and off-court fan experiences, as the Grizzlies and Magic conclude their European tour in London on Jan. 18 (Noon ET, Prime Video).

What is the NBA London Game?

The NBA London Game presented by Tissot is the last of seven international showcases on the NBA calendar during the 2025-26 season, alongside the NBA Abu Dhabi Games (Oct. 2 & 4), NBAxNBL Melbourne Series (Oct. 3 & 5), NBA Canada Series (Oct. 6), NBA China Games (Oct. 10 & 12), NBA Mexico City Game (Nov. 1) and NBA Berlin Game (Jan. 15).

The NBA London Game 2026 presented by Tissot will be the 19th game featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the league’s 10th regular-season game in London.

When is the NBA London Game?

The regular-season game between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will take place on Sunday, Jan. 18, tipping off at 5 p.m. GMT (Noon ET).

Where will the NBA London Game be played?

The game will be held at The O2 Arena, a 20,000-seat venue opened in 2007, located on the Greenwich Peninsula in London.

How can I watch the NBA London Game?

The game will be available to watch live on Prime Video in the United States. Check your local listings for the broadcast from other locations.

Which NBA teams have played in London in previous years?

This will mark the 10th regular-season NBA game played in London, and the first since 2019. All games have been played at the O2 Arena.

Is there any programming outside of the official preseason games?

NBA House in London is the one-stop destination to celebrate the NBA and its culture. Featuring appearances by NBA legends, basketball competitions on an NBA half court, gaming, the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and limited-edition and customized NBA merchandise.

You won’t want to miss NBA House on Jan. 16, 17 and 18, from Noon to 8 p.m. each day at Magazine London. Fans in London can register for free tickets with an NBA ID.

In addition to Sunday’s game, the NBA, the Grizzlies and the Magic will conduct NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and Her Time to Play youth basketball clinics, coach and referee development programming, and interactive fan activities that will bring the NBA experience to fans in London.

Where can I purchase tickets for the NBA London Game?

Fans can buy tickets to this year’s NBA London Game here.

For the first time since 2019, the NBA is returning to the UK, and NBA Experiences is bringing you closer to action than ever before. Don’t just watch – experience the game in a whole new way with exclusive access and premium perks.

What are three key storylines to know entering this matchup?

1. Run it back!

The Magic and Grizzlies opened this European tour with an instant classic in Berlin. Can they do it again three days later (and 700 miles away)?

In the NBA Berlin Game, Memphis built a 20-point lead in the first half before Orlando rallied back to seize control, all while the Berlin crowd cheered on Orlando’s trio of German players (Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Tristan da Silva).

However, Memphis reclaimed the lead with four minutes left to set up a crunch-time finish. Then came the dunk heard around the world.

With the game tied at 107 with 2:30 left, Anthony Black got the ball in transition and made a beeline for the rim, rising and dunking through four Memphis defenders. The slam not only broke the internet, but also it put the Magic up for good as they won, 118-111.

Ready for an encore? The teams meet again on Sunday, ready to give London fans a game they won’t forget.

2. Magic near full strength

Orlando entered this season with expectations of rising to the top tier in the Eastern Conference. The league’s GMs and all of NBA.com’s writers predicted a third-place finish for the Magic after Orlando added Desmond Bane to their rising core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs.

With Moe Wagner back from last season’s ACL tear and Franz Wagner back after missing 16 games with an ankle sprain, the Magic are close to touting a healthy roster. Suggs, however, is still nursing a knee injury.

After trading wins and losses in their previous 13 games, Thursday’s win in Berlin gave the Magic back-to-back victories as they head to London seeking their first three-game win streak since early December. Orlando (23-18) is in sixth place in the East, but is just 2 1/2 games back of the No. 2 seed.

Meanwhile, Memphis’ hold on 10th place (and the final spot in the West’s SoFi Play-In Tournament) is down to a tiebreaker as the Grizzlies (17-23) are trying to hold off the red-hot LA Clippers. While the Magic roster is getting healthy, the Grizzlies remain without Ja Morant (calf), Ty Jerome (calf), Zach Edey (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Brandon Clarke (calf).

3. Six European players represented

This season, opening-night rosters featured a record 71 European players. Six of those players are represented on the Magic and Grizzlies.

Orlando features Goga Bitadze (Georgia), Noah Penda (France), the Wagners and da Silva (Germany), while Memphis has Santi Aldama (Spain).

All six saw action in Berlin, with Aldama coming off the bench with 18 points, five rebounds and four 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s European players combined for 47 points, 25 rebounds, seven assists, five 3-pointers and four steals. Franz Wagner led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers in his first game in more than a month.