The avenging android returns to the silver screen!

During the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con, Brad Winderbaum had one final surprise up his sleeve. He brought out MCU veteran Paul Bettany, better known to long-time fans as the Vision, to unveil VisionQuest. The upcoming Marvel Television series marks the final installment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year’s Agatha All Along. Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) helmed the series as the showrunner for VisionQuest.

Fans also got a sneak peek at footage from the show, revealing several key cast members: Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. James Spader also returns as Ultron, reprising his role from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The footage ends with a shot of Ruaridh Mollica, appearing in a CC-TV recording where he’s identified as Thomas Shepherd.

While on stage, Paul Bettany revealed where we find Vision in the upcoming series following the events of 2021’s WandaVision. “What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” explained Bettany. “So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!”

