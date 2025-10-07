Oasis kicks off North American leg of reunion world tour The “Wonderwall” band split back in 2009 but they are back together for their “Oasis Live ’25” world tour.

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is temporarily stepping away from the band’s reunion tour as he receives treatment for cancer.

Arthurs shared in an Oct. 3 post on Instagram that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and is taking a “planned break for the next phase of my care.” As a result, he will not perform with Oasis during upcoming stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney, but he plans to return next month.

“I’m really sad to be missing these shows but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America,” he said. “Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November.”

Arthurs also told fans he is “responding really well” to treatment.

Liam and Noel Gallagher‘s rock band is scheduled to perform in Seoul on Oct. 21, followed by a pair of shows in Tokyo on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, according to Oasis’ website. Three performances are scheduled for Melbourne from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, and two are set for Sydney on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

Oasis will then head to Buenos Aires on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 before performing in Chile and Brazil.

Oasis’ Live ’25 tour kicked off in July in Wales before coming to North America in August with two shows in Toronto. The tour was a reunion many fans thought would never happen after years of fighting between Liam and Noel Gallagher. The band split in 2009.

“With Gallagher bandmates Andy Bell (bass), Gem Archer (guitar), Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs for the first time since 1998 (guitar) and newcomer Joey Waronker (drums), Oasis sounded crisp, but not rote,” USA TODAY music critic Melissa Ruggieri wrote in a review of the first Toronto show. “They’re well-rehearsed, but there is still a ‘what will he say now?’ possibility whenever a Gallagher steps near a microphone.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer, and “most people with prostate cancer are cured.” Symptoms can include blood in urine or semen, needing to urinate more frequently, and trouble getting started when trying to urinate, per the clinic.

Arthurs previously announced in April 2022 that he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and would be “taking a break from playing for a while” to undergo treatment.

He shared in September of that year he was cancer-free, telling fans, “I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know.”

