Follow along as #1 Penn State (7-0) faces #4 Iowa (8-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, January 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live on the Big Ten Network or get live updates here.
Probable Line-ups
#4 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 1-0)
125: #7 Dean Peterson, SR, 7-1
133: #11 Drake Ayala, SR, 4-4
141: #15 Nasir Bailey, JR, 9-5 or Kale Petersen, SO, 16-1
149: #10 Ryder Block, SO, 6-2
157: #11 Jordan Williams, JR, 8-2 or Victor Voinovich III, SR, 7-4
165: #3 Michael Caliendo SR, 9-1
174: #3 Patrick Kennedy, SR, 9-1 or Gabe Arnold, SO,10-1
184: #1 Angelo Ferrari, FR, 9-0
197: Brody Sampson, FR, 7-6 or Harvey Ludington, FR, 11-3
285: #5 Ben Kueter, SO, 2-1
Head Coach: Tom Brands
#1 Penn State (7-0, 1-0)
125: #2 Luke Lilledahl, SO, 9-0
133: #6 Marcus Blaze, FR, 11-0
141: #8 Braeden Davis, JR, 5-0
149: #1 Shayne Van Ness, JR, 9-0
157: #2 PJ Duke, FR, Slate Hill, 9-0
165: #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, JR, 11-0
174: #1 Levi Haines, SR, 10-0
184: #4 Rocco Welsh, SO, 9-0
197: #1 Josh Barr, SO, 8-0
285: #12 Cole Mirasola, FR, 8-2