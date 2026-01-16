Ah, Perry the Platypus, you’re just in time… for a new “Phineas and Ferb” movie! Variety has learned that Disney Branded Television just greenlit a third “Phineas and Ferb” film, set to begin production later this year to eventually run on Disney+ and the linear Disney Channel.

For their third “Phineas and Ferb” movie, series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh have come up with a time-warp-themed adventure story in which the very existence of Phineas and Ferb as brothers is threatened to be erased.

Here’s the logline: “Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late.”

“Phineas and Ferb” voice actors who will also participate in the new film include Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram.

“‘Phineas and Ferb’ is built on imagination, heart and humor, where the unexpected is always part of the fun,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “This movie gives Dan and Swampy the chance to stretch that world even further and play with what happens when everything gets turned on its head.”

Besides co-creators and exec producers Povenmire and Marsh, the movie’s auspieces include writers Kate Kondell and Jeff Howard, director Bob Bowen and producer Brandi Young.

“We’ve always wanted to explore a story centered on family and unconditional love, preferably in a way that’s bold and sentimental yet classically funny,” Povenmire and Marsh said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful to Ayo and her team for giving us the runway to expand Danville and take these characters to a whole new level.”

“Phineas and Ferb” previously spawned the 2011 TV movie “Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension,” ranked as one of TV’s top 2 movies that year. In 2020, the show debuted its second movie, “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” which also was an early success story for Disney+.

News of a new movie comes following last year’s big return of “Phineas and Ferb,” which was given a 40-episode revival pickup in 2023. The show returned last year to critical acclaim and strong ratings for the launch of Season 5 last summer, ranking on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10, drawing nearly 600 million minutes viewed.

New “Phineas and Ferb” content gets underway this weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 16, with “Agent P Under C.” That series of eight new shorts debuts on Disney+, with episodes also rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube. The digital series “follows Perry the Platypus as Agent P on a new undercover mission to stop animal adversaries from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Have an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).” Here’s a first look:

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 17, new episodes of “Phineas and Ferb” drop on Disney+. Upcoming episodes featuring guest stars including Meghan Trainor, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe and Iain Stirling. Trainor is in the super-sized 22-minute episode “Vendpocalypse The Musical,” which will also be available on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube.

In “Vendpocalypse The Musical,” Trainor plays “Vending Machine Prime,” described as “the charismatic leader of the vending machines. When vending machines take over, she tries to lure Norm to their side.” See a first look below:

“Phineas and Ferb” has won five Emmys, and Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Branded Television, said it was its most successful animated series ever in the kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14 demos. The show turned into a major global franchise for Disney, leading to a live touring show, junior novels, apparel, toys, video games, food, health and beauty. All four original seasons and the films are currently streaming on Disney+.

Disney also crunched 12.8 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since the launch of the franchise.

Povenmire and Marsh produced 126 episodes of the Emmy-winning “Phineas and Ferb” during its original run on Disney Channel and Disney XD, as well as multiple series and movies — not to mention a live touring show, junior novels, apparel, toys, video games and more.

Here’s a first look at the teaser poster for the new “Phineas and Ferb” movie: