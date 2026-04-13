A warm week is ahead for the Pittsburgh region, with chances for breaking records for high temperatures and warmest low temperatures.
High temperatures are expected to increase from 74 degrees on Monday to 84 degrees by Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Colton Milcarek said.
Temperatures are expected to be 20 to 30 degrees above normal.
“The first hot spell of the season can take people off guard,” he said. “If you’re especially sensitive to heat, take breaks from the heat outdoors and be sure to stay hydrated.”
The daily forecast high and the record high for those days, according to the National Weather Service:
• Monday: Forecast 74; record 84, 1941
• Tuesday: Forecast 79; record 86, 1883
• Wednesday: Forecast 82; record 85, 1883
• Thursday: Forecast 80; record 86, 2002
• Friday: Forecast 81; record 87, 1896
• Saturday: Forecast 84; record 90, 1896
The best chances of breaking the record highs are on Wednesday and Thursday, with there being a 41% chance each day, Milcarek said.
But Milcarek said there is higher confidence — at least 90% — in breaking records for warmest low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
The low Wednesday is forecast to be only 65 degrees, which would break the record of 61 for the day set in 1967. On Thursday, the low is expected to reach only 64 degrees, which would break the record of 63 from 2017.
The problem with high low temperatures, Milcarek said, is it doesn’t allow for cooling off and relief at night, which may be even more of an issue early in the season.
Along with summer-like heat comes the chance for summer-like rain and storms. After a chance of passing showers Monday morning, there will be a 30% to 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms that won’t decrease until Friday, Milcarek said.