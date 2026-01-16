‘Police emergency’ reported on Emory campus near CDC, university says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A “police emergency” has been reported at Emory University’s campus on Friday afternoon.
An alert from the school’s safety app said the incident is at Emory Point near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) headquarters. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Police have not yet provided specifics on the situation.
Last August, the CDC building was shot at hundreds of times in a targeted attack. A DeKalb County police officer who responded to the scene was shot and killed, and the suspect died by suicide, law enforcement said.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.
