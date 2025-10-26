Everton won 3-2 against Tottenham in their last Premier League meeting – they’ve not won consecutively against Spurs since December 2012, in David Moyes’ first spell at the club.
Although they’ve only lost one of their last 12 Premier League away games against Everton (W3 D8), Spurs are winless in their last six visits to the Toffees (D5 L1), losing this exact fixture 3-2 in January.
Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches (W5 D7), losing 2-0 to Manchester City in April. They’re unbeaten in all four this season, last having a longer unbeaten start on home soil in 2016-17 (first eight).
Since the start of last season, no side has lost more Premier League matches when scoring first than Tottenham (8), while manager Thomas Frank ranks third for this (6 defeats) behind Marco Silva (8) and his predecessor at Spurs, Ange Postecoglou (7).
Although they’ve gone five games without a clean sheet in all competitions, Everton haven’t conceded more than twice in a match since losing 4-0 to Man Utd last December, a run of 37 games. It’s their longest run without conceding three in a game since between May 1987 and February 1988 (46 games).
Tottenham Hotspur have the most away points in the Premier League this season (10 – W3 D1), with 71% of their points this season being won on the road (10/14). Only once in the Premier League era have they won 13+ points in their first five away games of a season, doing so in 2020-21 (13).
Everton have won their last five Premier League matches played on Sundays, all under David Moyes since he returned to the club in January. They’re the only side to play more than twice on a day of the week in 2025 and win every single game on that day.
Tottenham’s goal in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was scored by Rodrigo Bentancur via a corner – in the last two seasons, only Arsenal (21) have netted more corner goals in the Premier League than Spurs (13).
Only Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus (64) and Man City’s Jérémy Doku (45) have made more dribbles in the Premier League this season than Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (39). His 5.2 dribbles per 90 are the most by an Everton player in a season (500+ minutes played) since Moise Kean in 2019-20 (5.6).
João Palhinha has made more tackles (35) than any other Premier League player this season, while his 10 tackles in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was the most by a player in a game in 2025-26 and most by a Spurs midfielder since Sandro made 11 against Blackburn in April 2012.