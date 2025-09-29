Al Arabi, Al Gharafa, and Al Duhail Open Qatar Handball League with Victories
Doha, September 28 (QNA) – Al Arabi defeated Qatar SC 37-21 on Sunday in the opening match of the 2025/2026 Qatar Men’s Handball League season.
In other first-round action, Al Gharafa edged past Al Sadd with a 28–25 victory, while Al Duhail secured a 29–25 win over Al Shamal.
The first round of the league continues tomorrow, Monday, with Al Khor set to face Al Ahli, and Al Rayyan taking on Al Wakrah.
Al Arabi are the reigning champions, having clinched the 2024/2025 league title. Al Duhail finished as runners-up last season, while Al Rayyan secured third place.
Al Rayyan remain the most successful club in the league’s history with 15 titles, followed by Al Sadd with nine. Al Duhail have lifted the trophy five times, while Al Ahli and Al Jaish each have four titles. Al Arabi have won three titles, Qatar SC two, and both Al Gharafa and Al Wakrah have claimed the title once. (QNA)