Since the defeat in Lisbon in January, Arbeloa has made some changes, including tweaking Real’s formation.
That match was the last time he played with a 4-3-3 formation, where Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr started as the front three.
In Real’s subsequent three games, Arbeloa has changed to a 4-4-2 set-up, where Mastantuono drops back into midfield to leave Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius and Mbappe as rotating striker options.
“Defensively, it’s a structure that closes down the midfield corridor, where there are more players, and allows us to be more compact,” Arbeloa said.
“With the type of players we have, if we want to counter-attack, it also allows us to do so. We have a lot of room for improvement. I’m very happy because, beyond the systems, the key is effort, mentality, and teamwork, and we’re achieving that.”
Asked if his team is stronger with four midfielders, Arbeloa explained that “the goal is always to be solid”.
“It’s very difficult these days to play good football if you’re not solid, compact, and don’t know how to press high up the pitch,” he added.
“To do all that, you need a lot of concentration, a lot of work and training. [Federico] Valverde, [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, and [Arda] Guler are doing a fantastic job [in midfield], and I don’t need to tell them anything new.”