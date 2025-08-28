Francisco Cerundolo (No. 19) will face Leandro Riedi (No. 435) in the Round of 64 at the US Open on Thursday, August 28.
Cerundolo is favored (-210) in this match compared to the underdog Riedi (+160).
Leandro Riedi vs. Francisco Cerundolo matchup info
- Tournament: US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 28
- Court Surface: Hard
Riedi vs. Cerundolo Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Riedi has a 67.7% to win.
Riedi vs. Cerundolo Betting Odds
- Riedi’s odds to win match: +160
- Cerundolo’s odds to win match: -210
Riedi vs. Cerundolo matchup performance & stats
- In two hard-court tournaments over the past year, Riedi is 6-1 in matches.
- On hard courts over the past year, Riedi has won 89.3% of his service games and 27.7% of his return games.
- Riedi is 175th in break points won on hard courts over the past year, converting 17 of 59 (28.8%).
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Riedi’s previous tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 55-ranked Learner Tien on August 8 in the Round of 128.
- The 27-year-old Cerundolo, who is seeking his first tournament win on a hard court in 2025, is 16-12 over the past 12 months on that surface.
- Cerundolo has finished 256-for-331 in service games while playing on hard courts (77.3% winning percentage), and 97-for-342 in return games (28.4%).
- On hard courts Cerundolo ranks 35th in break point win percentage (44.0%) after going 81-for-184.
- In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Cerundolo’s most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 on August 2 and lost 4-6, 0-1.