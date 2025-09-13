Apple created quite a buzz with its recent announcement that the new Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 will all be hitting shelves next week. However, they’re not the only options out there. For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of our favorite smartwatches of 2025, and right now you can grab one at a massive discount.

Woot has slashed a whopping $140 off the price of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which drops this 2025 smartwatch down to a record low of $360. This offer is available through Sept. 13, but could easily sell out before then, so don’t wait too long to place your order or you could miss out.

Other than some gripes with the onboard Running Coach, CNET’s wearable tech expert Vanessa Hand Orellana found a lot to like about Samsung’s latest smartwatch. She commended its stylish design, advanced health tools and Gemini AI support, and stated that “it has nearly every feature I could hope for.“

It features a vibrant 46mm AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, as well as 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It’s also equipped with a built-in GPS and has tons of fitness functions like sleep coaching, vascular load monitoring and a daily energy score. Plus, it’s fully waterproof up to 50 meters, and boasts an impressive battery life of about 30 hours. Just note that some features can only be used when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

SMARTWATCH DEALS OF THE WEEK Deals are selected by the CNET Group commerce team, and may be unrelated to this article.

Why this deal matters

Released this year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market for Android users. It has an eye-catching design and comes equipped with tons of helpful AI features and fitness tracking tools. Plus, this Woot deal drops it down to the all-time lowest price we’ve seen, making it a serious bargain.

Don’t miss any of our unbiased tech content and lab-based reviews. Add CNET as a preferred Google source on Chrome.