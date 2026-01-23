Scorpions and Michael Schenker bassist Francis Buchholz dies aged 71 following private cancer battle as tributes paid

BELOVED bassist Francis Buchholz, best known for his work with Scorpions and Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, has died aged 71.

The German rock star passed away on Thursday following a battle with cancer, his wife Hella said in a tragic social media post.

Sign up for the Entertainment and TV newsletter Thank you!

On Friday, his family wrote: “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer.

“He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

His loved ones added: “Our hearts are shattered.

“Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us.”

They also thanked his fans around the world for their “unwavering loyalty and love” throughout his journey.

“You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return,” they continued.

“Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for the late icon.

Fellow Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth said: “Very saddening! We were friends. My heartfelt condolences to Hella and family!”

Buchholz was born in Hanover on February 19, 1954, and discovered the world of rock music when he was just 11.

It didn’t take long for him to start strumming – and he joined a band as a bass player aged 15 when he was in high school.

He eventually became a member of a different band called Dawn Road with Uli Jon Roth, Jürgen Rosenthal, and Achim Kirschning in the early 70s.

All four of them then joined Scorpions alongside Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker.

Buchholz was a crucial member of the beloved group, especially during their most successful era.

He performed on every album the band put out from Fly to the Rainbow in 1974 to Crazy World in 1990.

His intricate riffs feature on popular hits such as “Rock You Like a Hurricane”, “Still Loving You” and “Wind of Change”.

In 2012, Buchholz toured with former Scorpions lead guitarist Michael Schenker on the Temple of Rock.

The late star performed on two albums with Temple of Rock, 2013’s “Bridge the Gap” and 2015’s “Spirit on a Mission”.

Breaking news… More to follow…