Sean Murphy on injured list with fractured finger; Braves sign Sandy León

Just over a week after returning from the injured list, Braves catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined again. Murphy was placed on the IL with a fractured left middle finger on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, and the club signed 37-year-old catcher Sandy León to provide depth.
The Braves also selected the contract of outfielder José Azocar a day after they optioned infielder Jim Jarvis to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Murphy was injured on a catcher interference call during the seventh inning of Sunday’s 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Murphy is hitting .071 in four games this season, his fourth with the Braves, while León had been hitting .143 in 10 games with Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League.