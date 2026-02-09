Selling a life insurance policy, also called a life settlement, allows a policyholder to sell their policy to a third party for a lump sum that is higher than the surrender value but lower than the death benefit.

Selling a life insurance policy has become a practical financial option for policyholders who no longer need coverage or can no longer afford premiums. Rising healthcare costs, retirement income gaps, and changing family needs have made life settlements an increasingly researched topic. This guide explains what selling a life insurance policy means, who qualifies, how the process works, and how to decide whether it is the right option.

What Does Selling a Life Insurance Policy Mean?

Selling a life insurance policy means transferring ownership and beneficiary rights to a licensed third party in exchange for a lump-sum payment. After the sale, the buyer becomes responsible for paying premiums and receives the death benefit when the insured passes away. This transaction is commonly referred to as a life settlement.

Why People Sell Life Insurance Policies

Policyholders typically consider selling their life insurance for financial or lifestyle reasons. Common motivations include high premium costs, unexpected medical expenses, retirement funding needs, changes in estate-planning goals, or a policy no longer serving its original purpose. In many cases, selling the policy provides significantly more value than surrendering it to the insurer.

Who Can Sell a Life Insurance Policy?

Eligibility depends on several factors. Most life settlement buyers look for policyholders aged 65 or older, although some accept individuals over 60. Policies usually need a death benefit of at least $100,000. Health status is also important, as shorter life expectancy generally increases the policy’s market value.

Types of Life Insurance Policies That Can Be Sold

The most commonly accepted policies include whole life, universal life, variable universal life, indexed universal life, and convertible term life policies. Non-convertible term policies and employer-sponsored group insurance are typically not eligible.

How Selling a Life Insurance Policy Works

The process begins with a policy review to confirm eligibility and policy details. Medical underwriting is then conducted to estimate life expectancy. If a broker is involved, the policy is presented to multiple licensed buyers to generate competitive offers. Once an offer is accepted, ownership and beneficiary changes are completed, and the seller receives payment.

Life Settlement vs Surrender vs Policy Loan

Selling a policy through a life settlement usually results in a higher payout than surrendering it back to the insurer. A policy loan allows the owner to keep coverage but reduces the death benefit and accrues interest. Each option serves different financial goals and should be evaluated carefully.

How Much Is a Life Insurance Policy Worth?

Life insurance policies sold on the secondary market typically sell for 10 to 25 percent of the death benefit, though this varies widely. Key factors include the insured’s age and health, policy type, premium costs, and the financial strength of the issuing insurance company.

Pros and Cons of Selling a Life Insurance Policy

Advantages include receiving a lump-sum payment, eliminating future premium obligations, and often obtaining more value than surrendering the policy. Disadvantages include losing the death benefit for beneficiaries, potential tax liabilities, and the permanent transfer of policy ownership.

Tax Considerations

Tax treatment depends on how much has been paid in premiums and the final sale price. Generally, amounts received up to the cost basis may be tax-free, while gains above that amount can be taxable. Tax rules vary by jurisdiction, so professional tax advice is strongly recommended.

Local and Geographic Considerations

Life settlements are regulated at the state or national level. Licensing requirements, consumer protections, and availability of providers vary by region. Many users search for options using phrases such as “sell life insurance policy near me” or “life settlement providers in [city or state].” Working with locally licensed providers is essential.

Choosing a Life Settlement Provider or Broker

A licensed life settlement broker represents the seller and solicits offers from multiple buyers, often resulting in higher payouts. A provider buys the policy directly. Whichever route is chosen, it is critical to verify licensing, fee transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Accepting the first offer, ignoring tax consequences, working with unlicensed buyers, and failing to explore alternatives are common errors. Policyholders should never feel pressured into a sale and should take time to review all options.

Alternatives to Selling a Life Insurance Policy

Alternatives include surrendering the policy, taking a policy loan, reducing coverage to paid-up insurance, using an accelerated death benefit rider, or exchanging the policy through a 1035 exchange. Each option has different financial and tax implications.

Entity Glossary

Life Settlement: The sale of an existing life insurance policy to a third party

Viatical Settlement: A life settlement involving a terminally ill insured

Death Benefit: The amount paid to the beneficiary upon death

Policy Owner: The legal owner of the insurance contract

Life Expectancy Report: A medical assessment used in underwriting

Conclusion

Selling a life insurance policy can be a valuable financial strategy when coverage is no longer needed or affordable. The decision should be based on eligibility, financial goals, tax impact, and available alternatives. Comparing offers and working with licensed professionals ensures the best possible outcome.