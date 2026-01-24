Steelers Head Coach interview updates

Anthony Weaver, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator
Anthony Weaver just completed his second season as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins after being hired in 2024.
Weaver has 21 years of experience in the NFL, including 14 as a coach and seven as a player.
He has produced six Pro Bowl players during his tenure with multiple NFL teams, including the Texans J.J. Watt in 2018 and Ravens Nnamdi Madubuike in 2023, when he was also selected second-team Associated Press All-Pro.
Weaver spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2021-23), the last two years as assistant head coach/defensive line.
He also spent time with the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
Weaver was drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, the 52nd overall pick, and spent seven seasons playing, four with the Ravens (2002-05) and three with the Texans (2006-08).