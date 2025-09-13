Mikel Arteta has handed home debuts to Ebere Eze and Cristhian Mosquera for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The boss has made three changes to his side that lost 1-0 to Liverpool 13 days ago, with the two summer signings handed starting opportunities after impressing off the bench at Anfield.

William Saliba hasn’t recovered from his injury sustained in that game to feature in our matchday squad, while Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench.

The other switch sees skipper Martin Odegaard return in midfield, with Declan Rice named amongst the substitutes alongside the returning Ben White and deadline day capture Piero Hincapie.

Meanwhile, David Raya will make his 100th appearance for the club as he is once again named between the posts, becoming the 20th goalkeeper to play a century of games for us – find out more about the numbers behind his century.

New Forest boss Ange Postecoglou has made one change to the side that lost 3-0 to West Ham United last time out.

The Aussie is without the services of Ola Aina who is out long-term with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty for Nigeria, so Morato comes into the side in his place. It remains to be seen if he’ll fill the left-back spot, with Neco Williams shuffling over to the other side of defence to cover Aina, or whether Postecoglou will opt for a back three.

LINE-UPs

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Merino, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Rice, Nwaneri, Dowman, Martinelli, Trossard.

Forest: Sels, Morato, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Sanagre, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Wood.

Subs: Victor, Savona, Boly, Luiz, Yates, McAtee, Hutchinson, Bakwa, Kalimuendo

