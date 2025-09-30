When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

The bromance between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is well documented by this point. By all accounts, Hart and Johnson have a firm friendship, and they’ve also collaborated on multiple films. Of course, what’s the point of being good friends if you can’t poke fun at or savagely roast each other from time to time? That’s exactly what Johnson and Hart enjoy doing, and the public seems to love it as well. On that note, The Rock teased his Jumanji co-star while discussing what it’s like working with another collaborator, Emily Blunt.

As of late, The Rock has been promoting his latest film, the A24 drama The Smashing Machine, which reteams him with his fellow Jungle Cruise alum Emily Blunt. The delightful pair recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight, during which they discussed the film as well as some other co-stars and projects. Interviewer Kevin Frazier told Rock that “Emily is a hell of an upgrade over Kevin Hart.” Blunt jokingly agreed with the assessment, before the wrestler-turned-actor added:

She’s a lot taller, for sure.

I mean… Dwayne Johnson’s not wrong, as Hart is indeed a physically diminutive actor. What has me chuckling is not only the zinger but the fact that Blunt also humorously joined in on the brief roasting as well. You can check out the joke from ET’s interview, of which portions were shared to Instagram:

This isn’t even the first jab The Rock has taken at Hart in the past few months. In August, the Fast & Furious alum roasted Hart by editing the comic’s face onto a video of an owl that was watching him from a distance. While posing for a photo with Shaq, Johnson noted that the former NBA had him “out here lookin’ like Kevin Hart” due to their vast height difference. Needless to say, Johnson has jokes, and I love how he’s just keeping them coming.

Of course, the Think Like a Man star dishes out his fair share of barbs. At one point, he hilariously trolled a gym injury Johnson sustained (which wasn’t severe, of course). On another occasion, Hart threw shade at Johnson by sharing a throwback photo that showed the WWE icon sporting a jerry curl. (Now, if that’s not a cold way to come for someone, then I don’t know what is.)

Don’t let the long (and downright hilarious) history of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart skewering each other mislead you, though. These two have talked each other up more than a few times over the years, and I’d imagine it’s their comfortability with one another that causes them to keep working together. Speaking of their collaborations, the two may be working together again sooner rather than later, given that Jumanji 4 is on the way. I personally look forward to the day on which Johnson and Hart finally bust each other’s chops on the big screen again.

Until then, fans will just have to settle for insults being hurled back and forth by way of social media or other means. Those same people can also check out Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine, which opens in theaters on October 3 amid the 2025 movie schedule. (I look forward to hearing Kevin Hart’s take on the film and his pal’s performance at some point.)