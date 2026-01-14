Lynyrd Skynyrd and Creed are returning to the road in 2026.
The two rock acts have been confirmed as part of next summer’s Rock the Country touring festival, which will bring multi day concert events to a series of small towns across the United States. The run is scheduled to take place from May through September, with lineups varying by location and select artists appearing at different stops.
Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear on the tour for a third consecutive year. The band has remained a steady presence on the road in recent years, continuing to perform its catalog of classic rock staples including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” for longtime fans. The group’s continued touring schedule has kept it closely tied to large scale festival audiences.
Creed will also join select dates on the 2026 run. The band rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s and has continued to draw interest as nostalgia driven tours and festival appearances remain popular with longtime listeners. Its inclusion adds another major rock draw to the rotating lineup.
Rock the Country 2026 will feature two day events across eight cities, beginning May 1 and 2 in Bellville, Texas, and wrapping September 11 and 12 in Hamburg, New York. Additional stops are scheduled for Bloomingdale, Georgia; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Ashland, Kentucky; Anderson, South Carolina; Hastings, Michigan; and Ocala, Florida.
The touring festival launched in 2024 with a focus on bringing large scale live music events to smaller markets rather than major metropolitan areas. Artists rotate by city, allowing each weekend to feature a different mix of performers while keeping the overall format consistent.
Tickets for the 2026 Rock the Country dates are set to go on sale Friday, January 16. Fans can register for presale access through the festival’s official website.
