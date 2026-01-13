The Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster over its service fees.
The suit, which was filed by Montreal law firm Paquette Gadler, alleges that the ticket selling platform’s service fees are “abusive.” The firm says Ticketmaster’s fees fluctuate based on ticket prices rather than the actual service being provided, which it argues is in violation of Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act and the Quebec Civil Code.
Paquette Gadler first brought forward the suit on behalf of Felipe Morales and other Quebecers who bought North American Ticketmaster tickets since July 2021. The suit is seeking compensatory refunds for the plaintiffs.
Ultimately, it remains to be seen what will come out of this legal action. For years, there have been efforts to take action against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation, given its dominance in the ticket-selling business. Over the past couple of months alone, there’s been news about two separate Los Angeles-based lawsuits against Ticketmaster over alleged overcharging and working with resellers to gouge fans. The U.S. Department of Justice also has its own antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster, alleging that the platform holds a monopoly in the ticket-selling space.
