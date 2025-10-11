Game 5 of the 2025 ALDS between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners goes down on Friday evening in the 2025 MLB playoffs. The Tigers evened this series 2-2 with a 9-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) takes the hill for the Mariners, and Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) counters for the Tigers. The winner will advance to play the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Mariners odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners as +100 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6. Before making any Tigers vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Tigers vs. Mariners money line Detroit -120, Seattle +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tigers vs. Mariners over/under 6 runs Tigers vs. Mariners run line Detroit -1.5 (+152) Tigers vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Mariners streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Mariners can win

Catcher Cal Raleigh is leading the team in batting average (.438), RBI (4) and hits (7) this postseason. In his last outing, Raleigh went 1-of-3 with a base hit and one run driven in. He has recorded a hit in every game this series and led the majors in home runs (60) during the regular season.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford has been another stable force this series, batting .300 with a homer and two runs driven in. In Game 3, he was 2-of-2 with a solo homer. Seattle is 8-4 as the home underdog and 52-31 as the home team this campaign.

Why the Tigers can win

Center fielder Javier Baez continues to be a quality playmaker for Detroit. This postseason, he leads the team in batting average (.346), OBP (.370), and hits (9). In his last game, Baez went 2-of-4 with a homer and four total RBI. He’s finished with a hit in six of the seven postseason games in 2025.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson is leading the team in RBI (6) this postseason. During the regular season, he also hammered 31 home runs and 78 RBI, highlighting his power at the plate. The Tigers are 64-50 after a win and 49-41 following a win.

How to make Tigers vs. Mariners picks

