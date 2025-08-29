Newcastle United are on course to sign Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart, while Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Nick Woltemade is reportedly set to join Newcastle United after just a year at Stuttgart. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– VfB Stuttgart and Germany forward Nick Woltemade is set to join Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old had been linked previously to clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but ultimately it looks like he will join the Premier League side in the North East instead, for a transfer fee of €80 million, including add-ons. A medical is reportedly scheduled for the next 24 hours before signing a long-term deal for Eddie Howe’s team.

– Real Madrid have their sights set on Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, according to Sport Bild. The France international’s contract with the Bundesliga champions is set to expire in the summer of 2026, and Madrid are reportedly eyeing the center back for a free transfer. Upamecano could serve as a replacement for defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, whose contracts with the LaLiga club also expire in 2026. Bayern remain desperate to extend Upamecano but cannot come to an agreement on salary.

– Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are reported to be lining up a future move to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. Florian Plettenberg says that PSG are among multiple “top clubs” keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s situation, with the Ligue 1 side having identified him as a dream signing just a year after he joined Bayern from Crystal Palace for €60m. The Liverpool Echo has also suggested that the France international could be a future replacement for Mohamed Salah but, despite speculation of a release clause in his contract, Plettenberg claims it doesn’t exist and his deal ends in 2029.

– Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is one of the options on the shortlist of Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Independent. The Premier League club reportedly sees the 27-year-old as an alternative that would cost them less than signing Aston Villa‘s Morgan Rogers, while Lookman remains keen on leaving the Italian club this summer. Sources told ESPN that Manchester City winger Savinho is set to stay put at the Etihad Stadium, which could see Spurs step up their interest in other options.

– Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is closing on a loan move to Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club has agreed to cover the 24-year-old’s salary in full as negotiations reach the final stages, with some remaining details to be clarified before the deal is complete. Jackson has not appeared in the Premier League this season for Chelsea as he explores a move away from the club.

– Discussions between Arsenal and Crystal Palace are taking place over a deal for winger Reiss Nelson, according to The Sun. Palace are said to be the “most likely destination” for the 25-year-old, who is keen to play more regular first-team football, and a £15m agreement could soon be reached. Nelson spent time on loan at Fulham last season, where he scored once in 11 Premier League appearances.

CONFIRMED DEALS

– Villarreal have confirmed the transfer of 24-year-old goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from Paris Saint-Germain.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Sam Tighe explores a future move for Bayern star Michael Olise.

Olise has ascended quickly from the English second tier with Reading to world-class status with Bayern Munich, via a quick stop-off at Crystal Palace. At age 23, he’s regularly making the difference — his 27 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season was beaten only by Harry Kane’s 35 — and the feeling is that the France international midfielder is only going to get better, potentially growing into the void that Jamal Musiala’s long-term injury has left in Bavaria this season. It’s little wonder the other top clubs in Europe are casting admiring glances at him and working out the possibility of a future deal. Olise’s skill set — a left-footed right winger, with ability to score and create, plus an incredible amount of self belief to boot — is rare. PSG pride themselves on deploying some of the finest French footballing talent on a weekly basis; Liverpool have an elite right-winger in Mohamed Salah, but given he is 33 years of age, will need to consider future-proofing that position. Olise makes sense as a target for both in the future. But let’s be clear: this is the sort of deal that, if Bayern ever actually sanction it, will cost close to (or perhaps exceed) Florian Wirtz’s £100m deal to move to Anfield in June.

OTHER RUMORS

– Atletico Madrid are keen on acquiring Juventus winger Nico González, but any potential move for him hinges on whether they are able to offload midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Marca)

– Liverpool are prepared to make an offer worth in excess of £30m to land defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is taking time to consider his future after receiving an offer from Galatasaray. The 30-year-old Switzerland international is yet to accept their terms amid interest from clubs across Europe, with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen among the teams looking at him. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Real Betis are confident of landing Manchester United winger Antony on loan. (Daily Mail)

– An offer worth €60m would be accepted by Paris Saint-Germain to sign striker Randal Kolo Muani as talks continue with Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva after agreeing to a £26.5m deal. (Athletic)

– Talks are ongoing between Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund regarding a deal for striker Maximilian Beier, with the Premier League club set to make an opening proposal worth £30m. (Patrick Berger)

– A deal has been agreed to by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad for attacking midfielder Carlos Soler. (L’Equipe)

– West Ham have agreed to a £38m fee, plus £3m in add-ons, to sign Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (TalkSPORT)

– Nottingham Forest are closing in on securing a move to sign Leicester City left back Victor Kristiansen. (Ben Jacobs)

– An offer worth €15m has been made by Wolfsburg for Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Patrick Berger)

– Liverpool have informed Roma that they would be open to a straight loan deal involving left back Kostas Tsimikas, but the Giallorossi would prefer a permanent clause included. (Fabrizio Romano)

– A move for Brighton defender Igor is being considered by Como. The Serie A club is also looking at Fenerbahce’s Diego Carlos. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Sunderland are keen on West Ham and Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd. (Footmercato)