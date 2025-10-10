Two Greek Australian youngsters played their part in the debut match of the Australian Academy of Football Under 16s Malaysia visit, helping contribute to a 2-0 win in a warmup game before the upcoming Malaysian Borneo Cup tour.

The two youngsters from Five Dock, Terence Michael and Max Lygoyris, were among the squad that played in the hard-fought victory against Young Guns FC on Saturday (4 October) at Ardence Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The squad was put to the test in trying conditions marked by high humidity and heat, with the youngsters playing on the same day as they arrived after their eight-hour flight from Sydney.

Head coach Bill Galanis expressed enthusiasm over his team’s display.

“We achieved what we set out to do, climatise to the conditions, sought out player fitness and the players showed character as a team,” Galanis said in a media release regarding the game.

Assistant coach John Di Biase echoed Galanis’ sentiments, stressing the main focus was for the players to get acclimatised ahead of the tournament which will take place on 9-11 October.

Both teams enjoyed the friendly match with many photos taken with players, officials and parents afterwards in a sign of goodwill.

The youngsters played another friendly the day after on Sunday, giving them a second chance to warm up ahead of the Borneo Cup where they will endeavour for a positive performance.