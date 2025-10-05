UFC 320 brings us a featherweight scrap that could steal the show. Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo features two fighters fighting for a spot in the top 15. This matchup promises fireworks between a well rounded fighter and an explosive knockout artist. Both men are hungry to make statements in a stacked 145 pound division.

Santos secured a decision victory over Jeong Yeong Lee back in May, showing he still has plenty of skills. That win came after a long layoff stretching back to June 2023 when he beat Johnny Munoz Jr.Santos has maintained a solid 13-2 record and remains a dangerous opponent for anyone at featherweight.

Yoo represents the exciting new blood trying to break through. Zombie Jr. earned his nickname through his aggressive fighting style that mirrors the legendary Korean Chan Sung Jung. He destroyed Jeka Saragih with a beautiful check hook in just 28 seconds during his UFC debut in June. That spectacular knockout earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and immediately put the division on notice.

Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo Preview

Santos stands 5’7″ with a 67 inch reach. His striking output is aggressive at 4.74 significant strikes landed per minute, though his accuracy sits at just 40%. He absorbs a heavy 4.96 strikes per minute, which is concerning and shows he’s willing to take damage to dish it out. His striking defense of 51% is basically a coin flip, meaning half the strikes thrown at him are landing.

Santos averages 3.03 takedowns per fight at 39% accuracy. His takedown defense sits at 73%, which is respectable and should help keep the fight where he wants it. Interestingly, he averages zero submissions per fight despite his grappling activity. At 30 years old with that solid record, Santos knows how to win fights.

Yoo is also 5’7″ but carries a four inch reach advantage at 71 inches. He lands an insane 12.86 significant strikes per minute with incredible 75% accuracy. Yoo absorbs 4.29 strikes per minute with 50% striking defense, similar to Santos in terms of defense.

The grappling stats for Yoo are completely blank across the board. Zero takedowns attempted, zero accuracy, zero defense statistics. He’s never submitted anyone or been taken down in his UFC appearance. That’s because his debut lasted less than thirty seconds, so we have no real data on his wrestling game. At 31 years old with a perfect 9-0 record, Yoo is slightly older than Santos but undefeated.

Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo MMA Betting Odds

The betting markets show a fairly close fight, According to FanDuel, Daniel Santos is listed at -146 favourite. Meanwhile, Joosang Yoo comes in at +114 as a small underdog. These odds reflect uncertainty about how Yoo will perform over a longer fight.

The odds for the fight going the distance have also come out. The odds for the fight seeing the judges scorecards stand at -140. The probability of the fight ending before the final bell is loweer and the odds (+110) reflect that.

Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo Predictions And Picks

Santos just beat Jeong Yeong Lee, another Korean fighter who relied heavily on boxing. That experience could prove valuable here. Lee was somewhat one-dimensional in his approach, and Santos was able to mix in takedowns and combinations to secure the decision. The question is whether Yoo is similarly limited or if he’s a more complete fighter than his knockout debut suggested.

Yoo’s explosive power is undeniable based on that check hook that flattened Saragih. Thirty seconds doesn’t tell us much about cardio, wrestling defense, or ability to adjust between rounds. Those unknowns make this a genuinely difficult fight to predict. If Yoo is truly a pure striker with no grappling game, Santos should be able to exploit that with his wrestling.

If we bet on the fight, we are going with Daniel Santos to win via unanimous decision.

