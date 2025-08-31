The first round of women’s singles at the US Open wraps up on Tuesday, Day 3 of the event. There are 20 matches remaining to be contested, and our writers here at LastWordOnTennis share their thoughts on them. We split the 20 matches between five articles. The other four feature Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen, Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Burel, and Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic. Predicting these matches are Tope Oke, Jordan Reynolds, and Ilemona Onekutu. Who do you think will advance?

US Open Day 3 Women’s Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anastasija Sevastova

Tope:

After Sevastova’s major victories this season, Alexandrova will be wary of taking the Latvian lightly. Still, the Russian is playing some great tennis and should have enough firepower.

Prediction: Alexandrova in 2

Jordan:

Alexandrova lost a tight final in Monterrey a couple of days ago. She usually responds pretty well to setbacks, and I think this will be too significant a challenge for 35-year-old Sevastova to overcome.

Prediction: Alexandrova in 2

Ilemona:

Alexandrova has been striking the ball cleanly in recent weeks, and her hard-court pedigree is well established. Sevastova, making her way back after time away, has the variety to frustrate opponents but may lack match sharpness at this level. On faster courts, Alexandrova’s firepower could prove difficult to counter.

Prediction: Alexandrova in 2

Caroline Dolehide vs Xinyu Wang

Tope:

Xinyu Wang made light work of Caroline Dolehide in their only encounter, in Wuhan last year. Currently, Dolehide is on a four-match losing streak, while Wang has won in seven of her last ten matches. Give me the Chinese on the hard courts of New York.

Prediction: Wang in 3

Jordan:

Both women will try to control the rallies with their forehands. Dolehide relies on that shot more than Wang, who has a solid backhand on grass and hard courts. The slightly more complete Chinese player is backed to win.

Prediction: Wang in 2

Ilemona:

Dolehide has enjoyed a steady rise this season, but has experienced a decline in form and confidence on North American hard courts. Wang, though, comes in with a stronger run of results and has shown she can handle extended rallies with patience. This one feels like it could swing either way depending on who takes control of the baseline first.

Prediction: Wang in 3

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova

Tope:

Home favorite Baptiste will have all to play for against Siniakova, who won her home Challenger event early this month, dropping just a set. Baptiste will have the crowd behind but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to push her over the line.

Prediction: Siniakova in 3

Jordan:

In contrast to her superb doubles results, Siniakova is an underachiever in singles. She possesses a game that could achieve more than the past few years. A battle with the dogged Baptiste seems like the type of winnable match she could fumble by becoming needlessly frustrated.

Prediction: Baptiste in 3

Ilemona:

Baptiste has been making steady progress and her athletic game works well on hard courts, but consistency has sometimes been an issue. Siniakova, on the other hand, arrives with better results and momentum, having picked up a title in Warsaw just a few weeks ago. That recent confidence boost could give her the edge if the rallies get tight.

Prediction: Siniakova in 2

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian

Tope:

The aggressive style that Collins brings to the match should serve her well, and while this is likely to be a closely contested battle, she will have the support and experience to overcome Cristian.

Prediction: Collins in 2

Jordan:

Collins has struggled for consistent form in 2025. I still think she will beat Cristian because of her significant backhand superiority. If the 2024 Miami Open winner is anywhere near her best in backhand-to-backhand exchanges, expect Cristian to struggle.

Prediction: Collins in 2

Ilemona:

Collins has had a nightmare of a season, failing to win back-to-back matches since her third-round exit at Wimbledon. Cristian hasn’t been spectacular either, but she’s picked up enough solid wins lately to come in with some confidence. If Collins can find her range, her power remains a threat, though her lack of rhythm could make this one a tricky challenge for her.

Prediction: Collins in 3

Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports