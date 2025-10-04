In an unusual and creative campaign, BETesporte partnered with ex-footballer Vampeta to launch a responsible gaming campaign. The campaign, which made a huge splash on social media and in the media this week, reflects the brand’s commitment to raising awareness of healthy betting practices, as well as having fun and being nostalgic, to reach out to a wide audience.

A Viral Start

The campaign’s inaugural phase had been initiated on Tuesday when much-respected Brazilian football personality Vampeta took to his official social media account to release a teaser post. The teaser announced that he was preparing for his “second +18 photoshoot“, immediately provoking curiosity and debate among his fans and followers.

The post was purposefully reminiscent of his classic 1999 G Magazine shoot at Corinthians, which remains a cultural reference point in Brazilian popular culture and sports to this day. With a bold photograph recalling his past, the post went viral, collecting nearly 800,000 views within a few days. The majority thought that Vampeta was reenacting his vintage cover moment, 27 years from the original release.

A Campaign with a Message

The mystery was unravelled on Thursday when Vampeta recorded a video with BETesporte. The campaign presented its central theme with the tagline “Nem tudo é o que parece” (“Not everything is what it seems“), emphasizing that betting and internet games are illegal for anyone under 18 years old.

The campaign used the element of surprise with a light touch to highlight responsible gaming. Having first tempted the crowd with laughter and nostalgia, it was able to convey a very critical message: gaming can still be fun and entertaining, but only when it is played with responsibility, knowledge, and safety.

BETesporte’s Viewpoint: Entertainment with Responsibility

As per Heitor Melo, the CMO of BETesporte, the campaign was designed to grab attention in a humorous manner but convey a serious message.

“Despite everything, our goal was to demonstrate that, as in real life, in the betting world, one must disregard first impressions. It can be emotional and fun to play, but only when played responsibly. When responsibility and conscientiousness are disregarded, it is no longer entertainment“, Melo explained.

He mentioned that having Vampeta as the face of the campaign was deliberate. Due to his broad appeal and cultural attachment, he would be capable of sending the message to a large number of people. “Actually, we were able to say something meaningful in an honest, effective way that resonated with thousands of people“, Melo added.

Vampeta’s Take: A Memorable Experience

For Vampeta, the campaign was both personal and meaningful. Reflecting on the experience, he described it as a “genius idea” and acknowledged the flood of reactions he received after the initial teaser.

“From the very first post, I’ve been receiving hundreds of messages. But the final message is clear: gaming is fun, but it must be done with awareness and only by adults”, Vampeta said.

A Step Toward Safer Gaming Practices

The BETesporte campaign is symptomatic of a wider shift in the iGaming and betting industries: greater consumer protection and a focus on responsible gambling. Using humor, sentimentality, and the star power of a sporting great, the campaign was able to marry entertainment with a sincere public health message.

As the gambling industry continues to expand in Brazil and around the world, initiatives like this one are crucial in ensuring that gambling is a harmless source of entertainment, rather than damaging. By encouraging viewers that “things are not always what they seem“, BETesporte and Vampeta sounded a solid note by emphasizing the power of perspective, responsibility, and sound practice in gaming.

Source: IGB