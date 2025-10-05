2. The Bengals have dropped two straight since All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow was lost for three months with a toe injury. Backup Jake Browning is completing 64 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions in Burrow’s place.
The Browns rank 32nd in total offense and 30th in passing heading into Sunday, but Taylor said Wednesday the issues they’ve had the last couple weeks aren’t just on the quarterback. He talked about himself doing a better job first and foremost and that trickling down to everyone else on offense.
“I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning,” Taylor said.
3. Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. said Cincinnati’s defense isn’t in panic mode despite the fact they head into Sunday ranked 30th in total defense, 30th against the pass, 26th against the run and 30th on third down. He said it was still early in the season and they are finding their identity on defense.
“We’re still on the climb, still on that journey to get there, to put down the roots of what we want to be and who we’re trying to be,” he said this week.