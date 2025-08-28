Need a show to binge? These are the must-watch shows this summer USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler breaks down the best TV shows you won’t want to miss this summer.

The end of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is near.

With only a handful of episodes until the finale, viewers are more than ready to learn what the future holds for Belly (Lola Tung), and more specifically, which Fisher brother she’ll end up with.

After a fun (if messy) bar crawl and an “unexpected” confession from Conrad, Belly is feeling more conflicted than ever. To make matters worse, her country club wedding is right around the corner.

The Amazon Prime Original Series, now in its third and final season, hinges on a love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, as they navigate life, growing pains and one immeasurable loss.

“Her [Belly’s] future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” the show’s official logline reads. “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Based on the beloved book trilogy (of the same name) by bestselling author Jenny Han, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a TV adaptation that depicts “first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Here’s how to watch, including where to stream Episode 8.

When is the next episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ coming out?

Episode 8 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” premieres Aug. 27 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Prime Video.

Which days does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ come out?

New episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are released weekly, on Wednesdays.

How many seasons of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ are there?

Three. (There are also three “Summer I Turned Pretty” books.)

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ episode release dates

After this week’s episode drops, there are only three more “The Summer I Turned Pretty” episodes left.

Here are the release dates for (the rest of) Season 3:

Episode 8: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Wednesday, Aug. 27 Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Wednesday, Sept. 3 Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 10

Wednesday, Sept. 10 Episode 11 (finale): Wednesday, Sept. 17

Where to stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is on Prime Video now. Previous seasons of the show, as well as the first seven episodes from Season 3, are also available to watch on the streaming platform.

“TSITP” Season 3 premiered on Wednesday, July 16, and will conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after an 11-episode run.

Prime Video subscriptions are included with an Amazon Prime membership, which start at $14.99 per month, or $139 a year if you prefer to pay annually. Discounted membership options are available for young adults and qualifying recipients of government assistance.

Customers may purchase or rent a selection of media titles from Prime Video without having an Amazon Prime or Prime Video account.