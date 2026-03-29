Where UConn star is expected to land

The 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament is down to its Sweet 16 and we’ll have a Final Four by Sunday evening. For half of the college stars taking the court this weekend, it’s one final opportuniy to impress NBA teams with their play at full game speed when the lights are brightest as this year’s draft class comes into focus.
The 2026 NBA draft is expected to take place in late June. In USA TODAY’s latest mock draft, UConn’s Braylon Mullins is expected to go in the first round. Here’s how USA TODAY currently projects the guard’s draft night will play out.
Our draft order is based on ESPN’s projected records and factors in trades, including swaps and protections.
Braylon Mullins 2026 NBA Draft prediction: Pick No. 29 overall, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kalbrosky’s Analysis:
Braylon Mullins, a five-star recruit and former McDonald’s All-American, missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury. But he has returned to action for the Huskies and has shown what makes him such an appealing player. He is a useful off-ball threat, which gives him an immediately practical role at the next level. The Big East All-Freshman wing shot 40.7 percent on 3-pointers during his first 18 games in the starting lineup, but it may be tough for scouts to forget his 0-for-8 performance from beyond the arc during his first game in March Madness.
See USA TODAY’s full mock draft here
Braylon Mullins player profile
(all stats as of March 15)
- Position: Guard
- Current Team: UConn
- 12 points per game
- 3.5 rebounds per game
- 1.4 assists per game
- 43.5% field goal percentage
- 34.5% three-point field goal percentage