Winning Powerball ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Louisville from Saturday’s drawing.
The $50,000 winning ticket was bought at a Thornton’s on Preston Highway, matching four white ball numbers and the Powerball.
There was no jackpot winner drawn Saturday, meaning the next drawing, Monday at 11 p.m., will be worth a pot of $207 million.
In addition to Saturday’s $50,000 winning ticket, four tickets from the $1.8 billion jackpot run remain unclaimed from Kentucky – a $1 million winner sold in Owensboro in July and three $50,000 winners sold in London, Lebanon and online in early September.
Winners must claim their prize within 180 days of the date of the drawing and go to the lottery headquarters on Main Street in Louisville. You can make an appointment to claim your prize by calling 1-877-789-4532.
The Kentucky Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location.
