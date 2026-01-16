Wintry mix possible Sunday morning across South Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA (WALB) – A First Alert Weather Day for Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., as a wintry mix of precipitation is expected to move into parts of South Georgia.
An upper-level disturbance will tap into moisture and interact with an incoming Arctic air mass, setting the stage for a mixture of rain, sleet, and possibly light snow throughout Sunday morning. This combination could lead to a light accumulation of wintry precipitation in some areas.
Despite the cold air and precipitation chances, temperatures across South Georgia are forecast to remain generally above freezing, meaning major impacts to road conditions are not expected at this time. Officials caution residents to stay updated on the forecast in case conditions change.
The Arctic chill will persist into early next week, with the potential for another hard freeze Monday and Wednesday mornings.
Stay tuned to WALB First Alert Weather for the latest updates as Sunday’s system approaches.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
