WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results As Rhea Ripley Pins Liv Morgan

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2026 set the stage for the latest twists and turns in WWE’s ever-evolving women’s tag team division.

Indeed, the Women’s Tag Team Championship has been involved in a scorching game of hot potato over the past year. Leading up to Saturday Night’s Main Event, the titles had changed hands a whopping six times since WrestleMania 41 last April and three times just since SummerSlam in August.

WWE’s tag title reigns have been short and sweet, and at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley looked to buck that trend with a successful title defense over Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2026 Results for Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the newly donned duo “Rhiyo,” had a tough challenge to overcome in the form of Morgan and Perez.

Judgment Day had held the Women’s Tag Team Championship four different times, but never had Perez and Morgan held them together. As it turns out, the wildly talented pair will have to wait a little longer to hold gold again, too. Following an action-filled back-and-forth encounter, Ripley and Sky were able to retain their titles when Ripley planted Morgan with a devastating Riptide finisher.

Here are the biggest highlights and key moments from Ripley and Sky’s successful title defense at the Bell Centre in Montrea:

Sky started off the match hot with a running dropkick on Morgan, who tagged in Perez. Sky hit a basement dropkick as the crowd went crazy for the wildly popular star. Morgan hit a Codebreaker on Sky while Perez hit a Russian leg sweep.

Morgan nailed Sky with a series of suplexes and a running knee, but Sky kicked out at two. Morgan and Perez continued to isolate Sky and prevent her from making a tag to Ripley.

Sky finally got the hot tag to Ripley, who immediately attacked Morgan with a series of vicious clotheslines and a fallaway slam followed by a running dropkick. Morgan avoided a Riptide attempt, and Ripley attempted a powerbomb. Morgan wiggled out and got the tag to Perez, who attacked Ripley from behind.

Ripley went for a top rope powerbomb, but Perez reversed it with a frankensteiner and Morgan hit a Codebreaker on Ripley for the closest nearfall of the match. Ripley ultimately hit Morgan with a Razor’s Edge powerbomb as Sky tagged in and nailed a missile dropkick. Perez broke up the pin at the last second.

Perez hit Ripley with a tilt-a-whirl hurricanrana, and Sky took out Perez. Then, Sky went for the double knees in the corner, Morgan avoided, and hit Perez with a unique spinning crucifix bomb pin that nearly won Judgment Day the match.

Sky took out Morgan and then avoided Pop Rox with a slick counter. Sky went for the top rope moonsault, but Perez got her feet up and went for the Pop Rox. She nailed it, and went for the pin. In a bit of an awkward moment, it looked like Ripley was late in breaking up the pin, so Sky kicked out as it seemed as if the ref stopped his count.

Moments later, Ripley hit Riptide, Sky hit the top rope moonsault, and just when it looked as if Sky and Ripley would retain, Raquel Rodriguez showed up and pulled the referee down to break up the pin. Stephanie Vaquer then came out to help even the score, sending Vaquer into the crowd and taking her out with a dive.

Back in the ring, Perez tried to pin Sky as the ref finally stood up. Sky kicked out just in time. Perez got the tag to Morgan, who hit Oblivion on Sky. Ripley, however, had slyly made the tag as Morgan hit the move, entered the ring and demolished Morgan with Riptide. That was enough for the 1-2-3.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2026 Results: What’s Next for Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley?

Over the past several months, WWE has transformed the women’s tag team division, once a major weakness, into one of its biggest strengths.

Many of the company’s top women’s stars, ranging from Charlotte Flair to Ripley to Morgan, found themselves as mainstays in a tag team division that was once dead in the water. Maintaining that momentum, however, could be tricky as WWE approaches its most important time of the year, WrestleMania season.

When Ripley and Sky first won the titles, putting the titles on arguably the two most important stars in the division was seen as a sign of a true commitment to tag team wrestling. In reality, though, that may not be the case. Ripley and Sky’s big victory reportedly doesn’t factor into WrestleMania 42 title plans, with Ripley instead set for a blockbuster singles match of some sorts.

One option? Ripley vs. Sky, which is under consideration to be a potential WrestleMania main event, though it’s unclear if that would be a non-title match or if one of those stars will win a world title beforehand. Ripley is also reportedly being considered for a Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, but that match could be complicated by Vaquer’s current injury status.

Regardless of the specifics, Ripley does not figure to be tag team champion heading into WrestleMania 42, which makes her one of the top candidates to win the 2026 women’s WWE Royal Rumble. The same is true for Morgan, who along with Morgan, has ranked among the Royal Rumble betting favorites.

With Charlotte Flair unlikely to win a second consecutive Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch holding the Intercontinental Championship and Bianca Belair out of action, Morgan and Ripley are the clear frontrunners to win next week’s Royal Rumble match and earn a WrestleMania title shot.

Even though Sky and Ripley at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE fans should think of that as a stepping stone to something bigger rather than an indication that the push of the tag team division is here to stay.