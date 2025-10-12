“Yellowjackets” will conclude with its upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned.

The Showtime/Paramount+ Premium series, produced by Lionsgate TV, originally debuted in 2021, with the third season airing between February and April 2025. The fourth season will premiere in 2026, with an exact release date to be revealed at a later time. The writers’ room for Season 4 is now open.

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season,” said series creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, conversations are underway for Lyle and Nickerson to continue their relationship with Paramount beyond the ending of the series.

This is the latest Showtime series to announce its ending in the wake of the Paramount-Skydance merger. Most recently, it was reported that “The Chi” would be ending after eight seasons, while Variety exclusively reported that the prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin” had been canceled. Thus, the only two remaining Showtime originals at present are “The Agency,” which is prepping its second season, and “Dexter: Resurrection,” which recently announced its Season 2 renewal.

Season 3 of “Yellowjackets” starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell. Elijah Wood appeared in a recurring role, while Hilary Swank, Joel McHale, and Ashley Sutton appeared in guest star roles.

Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco are all executive producers on the series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“Yellowjackets” has proven popular with both critics and audiences. Per Paramount, Season 3 was the most-watched season of the show to date, with the finale marking the most-watched episode in series history. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations in total, including consecutive nods for best drama and best actress in a drama (Lynskey).