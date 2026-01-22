Young people urged to step up as Youth Information Ambassadors

Young people are being urged to become Youth Information Ambassadors placing them “at the heart” of the creation and dissemination of quality information in Malta.
The new initiative which was launched on Thursday, aims to strengthen the active role of young people as partners in information processes, while promoting credible and relevant information rooted in their real-life experiences.
Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Keith Azzopardi Tanti stressed the importance of young people not being merely recipients of information, but active participants in its creation.
“Our message is clear: young people are essential partners in the development and dissemination of quality information. Through this initiative, we are continuing to translate our vision into concrete action by creating spaces where young people’s voices have a real impact on the decisions that affect their lives,” Azzopardi Tanti said.
The initiative builds on Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s ongoing work in the field of youth information and on the recognition it has received through the ERYICA Quality Label. It also contributes concretely to the National Youth Policy and the European Youth Goals.
Jason Zammit, Senior Manager at Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, said the Youth Information Ambassadors initiative strengthens trust in information within an increasingly complex digital environment.
“This initiative builds on Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s commitment to providing quality, ethical and independent information. By directly involving young people, we are improving the relevance of our services while nurturing essential skills such as media literacy, civic participation and non-formal learning,” he said.
Through this initiative, the government, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the National Youth Council are continuing to work to ensure that young people have access to reliable information and inclusive spaces where they can actively contribute to a more participatory and just society.
Young people interested in applying for the Youth Information Ambassadors initiative can find more information and apply through the Youth.gov.mt website, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ’s social media platforms or via the National Youth Council (KNŻ). Applications close on February 18.