Nothing grips you like a good crime drama – and luckily for fans of excellent TV, 2026 is set to be bumper year. If you’re finishing off your latest series binge and looking to fill your sofa time, we’ve pulled together a list of 11 of the most hotly anticipated crime dramas coming in 2026.

Across Netflix, BBC, ITV, Prime and Apple TV, there’s a veritable feast of crime dramas coming – both originals and those based on some of the best books around. We’ve got the return of Line of Duty, Nicole Kidman stepping into the shoes of an iconic crime character, and even a serious real-life-based drama based on a massive miscarriage of justice.

Whatever takes your fancy, there’ll be something in this list of 2026’s best crime dramas to whet your appetite.

U’nder Salt Marsh’

Coming soon to Sky and NOW TV (January 30) is a crime drama with a cast to be reckoned with. Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly takes the lead alongside Rafe Spall, Industry’s Harry Lawtey and Sir Jonathan Pryce. Sky says of Under Salt Marsh: ‘Created, written and directed by Claire Oakley (Make Up), the six-part series opens as a once-in-a-generation storm rolls in from the sea. Former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly) makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case which cost her both her career and her family’s trust.Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever.’ Count us in.

Watch on Sky and NOW TV, January 30.

‘Scarpetta’

Patricia Cornwell fans will be thrilled to know her famous medical examiner, Dr Kay Scarpetta, will finally be coming to the screen – played by none other than Nicole Kidman. Also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale and Ariana DeBose, the show looks sure to garner plenty of attention when it airs in March on Prime. The streamer says: ‘With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.’

Watch on Amazon Prime from March 11.

‘Vanished’

We’ve only just got a trailer for this crime thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, but it looks right up our twisty-turny street. Amazon says of the plot: ‘When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.’ This will all land at once, so set a weekend aside to binge it.

Available on Amazon Prime from February 27.

‘Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole’

Scandi crime lovers have been anticipating this one for a while, and just before Christmas we got our first look at Netflix’s TV series of the much-loved detective dramas, Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole. There will be nine episodes, launching on March 26, and we’re promised a ‘serial killer mystery’. Netflix describes it as ‘a tale of obsession, betrayal, and blurred lines between justice and revenge. As Harry Hole faces off with his nemesis Tom Waaler, audiences will be drawn into a game of cat and mouse where the stakes couldn’t be higher.’ Tobias Santelmann will take on the role of the famous detective.

Watch on Netflix from March 26.

‘Imperfect Women’

Just the first-look picture, released at the end of December, is enough to get us excited for this Apple TV thriller, featuring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara. Apple says: ‘Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, Imperfect Women examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.’

Streaming on Apple TV – the first two episodes air on Wednesday, 18 March, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 29 April.

‘I Will Find You’

Netflix’s love affair with Harlan Coben continues later this year. If you’ve already watch all the adaptations currently streaming (like the latest, Run Away, streaming now), get ready for I Will Find You. Based on the novel of the same name, this series will be US-based and star Sam Worthington, Severance’s Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia. Netflix’s Tudum says, the crime drama ‘follows Worthington as David Burroughs, who’s wrongfully serving a life sentence for murdering his son. But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair.’

Coming to Netflix in 2o26.

‘The Cage’

Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha lead this BBC drama which has a premise so good, you’ll be ready and waiting as soon as we get a release date. The BBC says: ‘When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they’re stealing from, and the police.’

Coming to BBC One in 2026.

‘Line Of Duty’ series 7

The internet went into meltdown at the end of last year when the BBC confirmed news that none of us (since the last ‘final episode’) were expecting: there would be a seventh series of Line Of Duty. The BBC says, ‘Series seven will open with AC-12 having been disbanded and rebranded the Inspectorate of Police Standards.’ They added the work has ‘never been more difficult, and, in this challenging climate, [the trio] are assigned their most sensitive case so far.’ With the filming starting this spring, we’re keeping everything crossed for an end-of-year release date.

Airing on BBC One, date TBD.

‘Believe Me’

ITV’s Believe Me will tackle the awful case of one of the most prolific sex attackers in British history: John Worboys, focusing on three of his victims in particular. ITV say the drama, starring Daniel Mays, will focus ‘on the ordeal of two of the women who reported sexual assaults by Worboys, and how the Metropolitan Police failed to thoroughly investigate these women’s allegations, leading them to feel that they were just not believed. Believe Me will relate how this left Worboys free to commit assaults undetected for many years. Following his trial came the realisation that he was linked to allegations of further sexual offences against over a hundred women.’

Airing on ITV1 in 2026.

‘The Good Daughter’

Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne play sisters in this adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name, set to land on Sky and NOW TV later this year. Sky says the sisters ‘have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is the first witness on the scene.As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters – and the complex bond between sisters.’

Showing on Sky and NOW TV in 2026.

‘Gone’

Gone promises to be a crime mystery that also involves a ‘deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions.’ The plot sounds tantalising for sure. ITV says: ‘Set against the backdrop of a prestigious private school, a foreboding forest and the quiet sprawl of Bristol, Gone is a chilling mystery focusing on local headmaster Michael Polly, played by David Morrissey, who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah’s disappearance. An upstanding member of the community, Michael Polly is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life. Until, that is, he encounters super bright, gutsy Detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, and a compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth.’

Showing on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

