11th-Ranked Illini Visit #4 Purdue Saturday

|PROBABLE STARTERS (projected)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|23
|Keaton Wagler
|6-6
|185
|Fr.
|15.9
|5.2
|4.0
|Last 11 G: 17.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 47% FG, 42% 3FG
|G
|2
|Andrej Stojakovic
|6-7
|215
|Jr.
|14.4
|4.6
|1.1
|Season-high 30 pts with 9 rebs vs. Maryland
|F
|15
|Jake Davis
|6-6
|215
|Jr.
|4.6
|1.7
|0.6
|Team-high 3.3 3FGs per 40 minutes
|F
|0
|David Mirkovic
|6-9
|250
|Fr.
|12.2
|8.4
|2.6
|1st 20-pt, 20-reb game by an Illini since 1972
|C
|13
|Tomislav Ivisic
|7-1
|255
|Jr.
|10.4
|4.9
|1.3
|81 3FGs, 1st in NCAA by 7-footer since ’24-25
|OFF THE BENCH
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|1
|Brandon Lee
|6-4
|195
|Fr.
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|Career-high 5 points, 3 rebounds vs. Southern
|F
|3
|Ben Humrichous
|6-9
|235
|Gr.
|5.3
|3.8
|0.8
|Team-high 43 games w/ a 3FG last 2 seasons
|G
|4
|Kylan Boswell
|6-2
|215
|Sr.
|14.3
|4.2
|3.4
|Out with broken bone in right hand
|G
|5
|AJ Redd
|6-3
|170
|Sr.
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Former team manager
|G
|8
|Blake Fagbemi
|6-0
|180
|Fr.
|0.3
|1.5
|0.5
|Has played in five games
|G/F
|20
|Ty Rodgers
|6-6
|210
|r-Jr.
|–
|–
|–
|Out indefinitely following knee surgery
|C
|31
|Jason Jakstys
|6-10
|225
|r-Fr.
|1.3
|1.9
|0.2
|9 rebounds in Illini debut vs. Jackson St.
|F/C
|44
|Zvonimir Ivisic
|7-2
|250
|Jr.
|7.6
|5.1
|0.3
|Season-high 18 pts (6-6 FTs) vs. Minnesota
|G
|77
|Mihailo Petrovic
|6-2
|180
|So.
|2.4
|0.9
|1.3
|1st B1G pts, career-high 3 rebs vs. Minnesota
Head Coach Brad Underwood
Career Record: 290-131 (.689), 13th year
At Illinois: 181-104 (.635), 9th year
Big Ten: 99-67 (.596)
Series History vs. Purdue
All-Time Record / Streak: Purdue leads 107-91 / Illinois W-1
Last Meeting: Illinois 88, #18 Purdue 80 (3/7/2025 in Champaign)
Record in West Lafayette / Streak: Purdue leads 66-29 / Purdue W-3
Last Meeting in West Lafayette: #1 Purdue 83, #9 Illinois 78 (1/5/2024)
Underwood vs. Purdue: 4-7
OPENING TIPS
- No. 11 Illinois, riding an eight-game win streak, plays at No. 4 Purdue on Saturday afternoon in a ranked matchup featuring the Big Ten’s winningest programs over the last seven seasons.
- Illinois is in search of its first road win over a top-5 team since a 76-53 victory at No. 2 Michigan on March 2, 2021.
- Saturday’s game features the top two offensive teams in the country per kenpom. Illinois is No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 129.4 points per 100 possessions, while Purdue ranks second at 129.0.
- Illinois’ current eight-game win streak is the longest of the Brad Underwood era, and the longest for the program since winning 12 straight to open the 2012-13 season.
- Owning an overall record of 16-3, Illinois is off to its best start since opening the 2008-09 season 17-3.
- Illinois is 7-1 in Big Ten play for the first time in the Underwood era. It is the Illini’s best start to conference play since the 2004-05 squad won its first 15 league games as part of 29-straight wins to open the season. The 2005 Illini swept the Big Ten regular season and Tournament titles and advanced to the Final Four, finishing as the NCAA runner-up with a 37-2 overall record.
- Ninth-year Illini head coach Brad Underwood is one win away from his 100th Big Ten victory. He ranks third on the Illini all-time Big Ten wins list behind Lou Henson (214, 21 years) and Harry Combes (174, 20 years).
- Despite having the sixth-longest Big Ten tenure among active coaches, Underwood is looking to become the fourth current coach with 100+ B1G wins, joining Michigan State’s Tom Izzo (367, 31st year), Purdue’s Matt Painter (246, 21st year), and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard (123, 11th year).
- The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers are tied for the most wins in Big Ten play since 2019-20 with 88 victories each. During that span, Illinois leads the conference with 38 road wins in league play.
- Including the conference tournament, Illinois and Purdue are also tied for the most total wins against Big Ten opponents since 2019-20 with 95, and have each secured a B1G-leading three championships.
- Illinois is 6-2 away from home this season, including 4-0 in true road games. The Illini are 4-0 on the road in Big Ten play for the first time since 2004-05, when they won their first seven league road games.
- The Illini are riding a five-game Big Ten road win streak dating back to last season, the program’s longest run since winning six consecutive league road games from Feb. 27, 2021 through Jan. 11, 2022.
- Illinois is No. 8 in kenpom, on pace for the second-highest rating of the Underwood era. The Illini finished the 2020-21 season at No. 4.
- Illinois is No. 11 in the latest AP and coaches polls. The Illini have reached as high as No. 8 (Nov. 17) this season. Illinois has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in each of the last seven seasons under Brad Underwood.
- Illinois is the tallest team in the nation, with an average height of 79.5 inches (kenpom).
- Illinois is currently without the services of senior leader Kylan Boswell, who fractured a bone in right hand in practice on Monday. Boswell is expected to return to the lineup in February.
- Keaton Wagler‘s scoring average of 15.9 points is on pace to tie the Illini freshman season scoring record set by Kiwane Garris, who averaged 15.9 ppg in 1993-94.
- Andrej Stojakovic is the second active Illini to reach 1,000 points for his career, reaching the milestone last Saturday vs. Minnesota. Following his 30-point outing vs. Maryland on Wednesday, Stojakovic now has 1,030 career points to rank behind Kylan Boswell (1,195) in the 1,000-point club.
- Four Fighting Illini average at least 12 points per game, tied for second nationally: Keaton Wagler (15.9), Andrej Stojakovic (14.4), Kylan Boswell (14.3 ppg), and David Mirkovic (12.2).
- Illinois is tied for first nationally with six players averaging at least four rebounds: David Mirkovic (8.4 rpg), Keaton Wagler (5.2), Zvonimir Ivisic (5.1), Tomislav Ivisic (4.9), Andrej Stojakovic (4.6), and Kylan Boswell (4.2).
- Among players with at least 20% possessions used, Keaton Wagler ranks fifth nationally – and first among freshmen – in offensive rating at 136.4, while backcourt running mate Kylan Boswell is 18th at 130.9 (kenpom).
- Zvonimir Ivisic ranks second in the nation in block percentage (kenpom) at 15.1%.
- Illinois ranks first in the nation in offensive efficiency by kenpom (129.4). Offensive coordinator Tyler Underwood has helped Brad Underwood implement a top-15 offense for the third straight season after ranking third in 2024 (125.5) and 14th last year (121.9).
- Illinois ranks second in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten with a free-throw percentage of 79.8%. Last year the Illini shot 76.2% at the free-throw line, the second-best season mark in school history behind the 2014-15 team that holds the single-season record at 79.4%
- Illinois is averaging 85.3 points, ranked second in the Big Ten. The Illini led the B1G in scoring last season (83.6 ppg).
- The Illini feature the No. 1-rated offense in the country (129.4) and No. 23 defense (98.9) by kenpom.
- Illinois also ranks first in the nation in defensive free throw rate (19.4), and third in fewest fouls per game (12.9).
- Illinois is averaging 15.7 second chance points per game (299), which leads the Big Ten.
- Illinois has made 10+ 3-pointers in 14 games this season, which leads the Big Ten. Illinois is 12-2 when making double-digit threes.
- Eight different players have been the Illini’s leading scorer in a game this season. That leads the Big Ten and is tied for second nationally behind VCU (9).
- Illinois is off to a 10-1 start at home this season, the program’s best home start since opening 12-1 at State Farm Center in 2019-20.
- Illinois is No. 9 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, fourth-best in the Big Ten behind Michigan (1), Purdue (5), and Nebraska (8). Illinois is 7-3 on the season combined in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, and 9-0 combined in Quad 3 and Quad 4 matchups. Saturday’s matchup at Purdue is the first of six remaining Quad 1 opportunities based on the current NET rankings through Jan. 21.
- Illinois’ total of five Quad 1 wins is tied for fifth-most in the NCAA (through games played Jan. 21).
- Illinois is No. 8 in the kenpom rankings with an adjusted efficiency margin +30.49. The Illini have had a kenpom rating of 35th or better each of the last six years under Brad Underwood with a high of No. 4 in 2020-21. Illinois posted consecutive top-20 rankings the last two seasons: 10th in 2023-24 and 17th in 2024-25.
- At its current scoring pace (85.3 ppg), this year’s Illini would become just the sixth team in program history to average at least 85.0 points for a full season. The Illini opened the 2025-26 campaign with seven straight games of 80+ points. It marked the most such games to open a campaign since the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini scored 80+ in each of their first 12 contests.
- Brad Underwood has led Illinois to 30 wins over top-25 opponents since 2019-20, with 21 of those wins coming in ranked-vs.-ranked matchups. Illinois’ 30 top-25 victories are tied for ninth-most in the NCAA during that span. This season the Illini have ranked wins over No. 11 Texas Tech at home, vs. No. 13 Tennessee in Nashville, and at No. 19 Iowa.
- Illinois is 3-3 this season vs. Top 25 teams. With five ranked Big Ten teams in the most recent AP poll, the Illini’s current schedule could feature as many as 10 ranked games during the regular season.
- As a team, Illinois ranks in the top three in the Big Ten, and among the top 50 programs nationally in 11 categories: The Illini lead the Big Ten with a .798 free-throw percentage (second in the NCAA), 12.9 fouls per game (third), and 13.4 offensive rebounds per game (33rd), and rank second in the league with a +11.1 rebound margin (eighth in NCAA), a +17.7 scoring margin (12th), 42.1 total rebounds per game (13th), 28.6 defensive rebounds per game (14th), and a scoring offense of 85.3 points per game (36th). The Illini are third in the B1G with 5.2 blocks per game (17th in the NCAA), 30.3 3-point attempts per game (17th), and 10.7 3-pointers per game (21st).
- Illinois has claimed five of 10 Big Ten Freshman of the Week selections this season. Keaton Wagler is tied for the league lead with three honors, while David Mirkovic has garnered two nods.
- Keaton Wagler has scored in double-figures 11 consecutive games dating back to the Illini’s win vs. #13 Tennessee on Dec. 6. During that stretch, Wagler is averaging a team-leading 17.7 points per game, and ranks third in rebounding at 5.2 boards per contest, while shooting 46.5% (59-127) overall, 41.9% (31-74) from 3-point range, and 83.6% (46-55) from the free-throw line. Wagler also leads the team with 60 assists and seven steals.
- Freshman G Keaton Wagler leads the Illini and ranks among the Big Ten leaders with: 84 free-throws made (8th), 102 free-throw attempts (9th), 2.16 3-pointers per game (9th), 41 3-pointers made (9th), a 2.81 assist-to-turnover ratio (10th), 76 total assists (11th), 303 total points (12th), 4.0 assists per game (12th), 104 3-point attempts (13th), 15.9 points per game (14th), and an .824 free-throw percentage (16th)
- Freshman F David Mirkovic, is one of only two freshmen in the nation, along with Duke’s Cameron Boozer and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson averaging at least 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- A two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Mirkovic leads the Illini, ranks inside the top 10 in the Big Ten, and is among the NCAA leaders with: 5.8 defensive rebounds per game (fourth in B1G, 52nd in the NCAA); 159 total rebounds (fourth, 57th); 8.4 total rebounds per game (fifth, 56th); five double-doubles (fifth, 62nd); 2.5 offensive rebounds per game (ninth, 144th); and is third on the team behind Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell with an 80.0% free-throw percentage (21st in the Big Ten).
- Senior G Kylan Boswell is the Illini’s active career leader with 1,195 career points (687 at Illinois), with eight 20+ point games and 36 career double-digit scoring games in Orange and Blue. Boswell leads the team with five games this season with 20+ points this season, and has eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times over the last two years.
- Junior G Andrej Stojakovic transferred to Illinois with a reputation as a prolific scorer and is averaging 14.4 points on 51.3% shooting. Stojakovic has five games this season with 20+ points, highlighted 30 points vs. Maryland and 26 points vs. No. 11 Alabama. Stojakovic also posted 23 points the win over No. 11 Texas Tech, and scored 20 and 24, respectively, in Illinois’ wins over LIU and UTRGV. In his Big Ten debut, Stojakovic had 17 points and four rebounds in the win at Ohio State, then posted an 19-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Illini’s B1G home opener vs. No. 23 Nebraska. Stojakovic has led the Illini in scoring in five games this season.
- Twin 7-footers Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic rank among the top shooting big men in college basketball. Both Ivisic brothers are tied for first in the NCAA among 7-footers with eight games this season with multiple 3-pointers. Tomislav is tied for first in the NCAA among 7-footers at 1.6 3-pointers per game, while Zvonimir ranks fourth at 1.1 triples per contest.
- Zvonimir Ivisic ranks second nationally in block rate at 15.1%. He ranks second in the Big Ten in both total blocks (45) and blocks per game (2.37), 13th and 17th in the nation, respectively. His current average would rank second all-time in Illinois’ record book behind Derek Holcomb, who averaged 3.0 blocks per game in 1978-79. The last Illini to average more than 2.0 blocks per game was Nnanna Egwu (2.1) in 2013-14.
ILLINOIS VS. PURDUE
- This is the 199th meeting in the series between Illinois and Purdue dating back to the first matchup, a 25-19 Illini home win on Jan. 27, 1906.
- The Illini are 91-107 all-time vs. Purdue, including a 29-66 mark in West Lafayette.
- Illinois won the most recent meeting, an 88-80 come-from-behind victory over the No. 18 Boilermakers at State Farm Center in the final game of the 2024-25 regular season. Down 79-75, a Ben Humrichous 3-pointer ignited a 13-1 Illini close to secure the victory. Will Riley led the Orange and Blue with 22 points.
- Purdue has won three straight in the series at Mackey Arena. Illinois’ last win in West Lafayette came on Jan. 21, 2020, when Kofi Cockburn (22 points, 15 rebounds) and Ayo Dosunmu (18 points, 11 assists) posted double-doubles in a 79-62 victory to complete a season sweep of the Boilermakers.
- Illinois is 30-25 all-time as a ranked team vs. Purdue.
- The Fighting Illini are 3-11 vs. the Boilermakers when both programs are ranked in the AP Top 25, with all three wins coming at State Farm Center. The last ranked-vs.-ranked win in the series for Illinois came Feb. 9, 2009, when Bruce Weber led the No. 23 Illini to a 66-48 victory over the 12th-ranked Boilermakers in Champaign behind a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double from Mike Davis.
ILLINI IN THE NET
- Illinois is No. 9 in the NCAA NET ranking though games played Jan. 21.
- The Illini’s No. 9 rating is the fourth-best mark in the Big Ten behind Michigan (1), Purdue (5), and Nebraska (8).
- The Illini are 5-3 vs. Quad 1, 2-0 vs. Quad 2, 3-0 vs. Quad 3, and 6-0 vs. Quad 4.
- Illinois’ five Quad 1 wins rank tied for fifth nationally.
- The Illini’s remaining 12-game regular-season schedule breaks down to:
» Quad 1 (6): at Purdue (5), at Nebraska (8), at Michigan State (11), at USC (55), at UCLA (40), and vs. Michigan (1).
» Quad 2 (4): vs. Washington (61), vs. Northwestern (69), vs. Wisconsin (39), and vs. Indiana (37).
» Quad 3 (2): vs. Oregon (106), and at Maryland (148).
» Quad 4 (0): —
ILLINOIS WHEN RANKED
- Saturday’s contest at No. 4 Purdue is the 20th game this season ranked in the Top 25 for the No. 11 Illini.
- Illinois is 668-270 (.712) all-time when ranked in the AP Top 25. The program is 365-54 (.871) at home, including a 287-41 (.875) mark at State Farm Center, 164-150 (.522) on the road, and 139-64 (.685) at neutral sites.
- Under head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois is 106-46 (.695) when ranked.
ILLINI IN TOP-25 MATCHUPS
- The Fighting Illini have played six ranked-vs.-ranked games with a 3-3 mark including wins over No. 11 Texas Tech, vs. No. 13 Tennessee in Nashville, and at No. 19 Iowa.
- Illinois is 114-111 (.508) all-time when both teams are ranked, 52-22 (.703) at home including a 41-17 (.707) mark at State Farm Center, 19-51 (.271) on the road, and 43-38 (.531) at neutral sites.
- Under head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois is 21-24 (.467) in ranked-vs.-ranked contests.