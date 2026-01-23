Promotion hopefuls Darmstadt and Nürnberg will lock horns, while Arminia Bielefeld host Holstein Kiel in a game between two teams separated by two divisions last season.
SV Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
Both teams got off to high-scoring starts to the new year. Darmstadt threw away their lead twice in a 3-3 draw in Bochum as they missed out on climbing to second in the standings. Meanwhile, Piet Scobel’s brace helped Nürnberg to a dramatic 3-2 win over second-placed Elversberg.
However, their last four head-to-head games have only resulted in a total of five goals. Darmstadt won the reverse fixture with the only goal of the game coming at the 94th minute from substitute Killian Corredor.
Fabian Nürnberger could be back straight into Darmstadt’s starting lineup against his former club Nürnberg. Miroslav Klose will not be in the dugout for the visitors after a red card in the rollercoaster win over Elversberg. Similarly, Berkay Yilmaz is suspended following his fifth yellow card of the season.
Damstadt: Schuhen ©; Lopez, Pfeiffer, Maglica, Nürnberger; Klefisch, Akiyama; Richter, Marseiler; Lidberg, Hornby
Nürnberg: Reichert; Janisch, Gruber ©, Lochoshvili, Porstner; Markhiev; Becker, Lubach; Justvan, Zoma; Scobel
Arminia Bielefeld vs. Holstein Kiel
Bielefeld will aim for their eighth successive victory over Holstein Kiel in the other Friday evening fixture on matchday 19. However, Marcel Rapp’s side started the new year with three points at home against promotion contenders Paderborn, while Bielefeld dropped to 16th following a late defeat in Düsseldorf.
Although there are five teams between them, Kiel are only four points ahead of their hosts after 18 matchdays. Two first-half goals saw Bielefeld win at Holstein-Stadion in the reverse fixture despite finishing the match with ten players.
There are no injury concerns for the hosts, while no changes are expected in Kiel’s starting lineup after their winning start to 2026.
Bielefeld: Kersken; Großer, Bauer, Felix; Momuluh, Russo, Sicker; Corboz ©; Grodowski, Telalovic, Wörl
Kiel: Krumrey; Nekic, Zec, Ivezic, Tolkin; Meffert; Niehoff, Skrzybski ©, Tohumcu, Therkelsen; Harres