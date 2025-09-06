The 2025 U.S. Open has reached the WTA and ATP finals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka entered this year’s tennis tournament as the defending champions of their 2024 singles titles, and they’ll both have a chance to defend those titles in the finals this weekend. Sabalenka will face the American, No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, on Saturday afternoon. Sinner will once again face Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final this Sunday.

The U.S. Open is airing on ESPN, while some matches on the outer courts are also streaming on ESPN+ (also known as ESPN select), the men’s and women’s finals will only be airing on broadcast television, or through the ESPN App if you’re an ESPN unlimited subscriber. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the tennis tournament, plus the full broadcast and streaming schedule.

How to watch the U.S. Open:

Dates: Aug. 24 – Sept. 7

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN app with ESPN unlimited, ESPN+ (for outer courts only)

When is the U.S. Open?

The 2025 U.S. Open tournament began in earnest on Sunday, Aug. 24. The women’s tennis tournament runs through Saturday, Sept. 6. The men’s tournament runs through Sunday, Sept. 7.

2025 U.S. Open channel:

The majority of the U.S. Open tennis tournament will air on ESPN and ESPN2. Select matches — including the men’s singles final — will air on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can stream all the action on every court via ESPN’s newly expanded and rebranded streaming platform, ESPN unlimited. In the schedule below, we’re continuing to call ESPN’s less-expensive streaming tier ESPN+, for clarity about where exactly you can catch select matches, as not all matches will be available on that tier.

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open without cable:

ESPN’s new streaming service is divided into two tiers: the ESPN unlimited package and the ESPN select package. For the remainder of the U.S. Open, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final matches will only be available on ESPN’s linear networks or ESPN unlimited. For $29.99, the ESPN Unlimited package includes access to all of ESPN’s linear networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes, plus access to programming on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+ and ACCNX. That means fans will get coverage of more than 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, original programming and more. Right now, for a limited time, you can bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu and pay $29.99/month for 12 months — that’s like getting those other services free for a year! Even if you’re a current subscriber to Disney+, Hulu or even the bundle, you can still upgrade to this great deal. Not interested in a bundle? ESPN Select (the service formerly known as ESPN+) is still an option, and it appears all the U.S. Open action will stream on ESPN Select this year. For $11.99/month, you can tune in and get exclusive access to events like select NCAA football games, F1 driver cams, simulcasts of certain sports that air on other channels and PPV access to UFC fights. From $11.99/month at ESPN

DirecTV is currently offering its Choice tier (typically $108+/month with fees) for just $83 (after fees) for your first month. DirecTV’s Choice tier gets you access to all the usual sports suspects: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, plus plenty of regional sports networks (if you want to avoid paying the RSN fees, the Entertainment Tier has plenty of those same channels, though it doesn’t include the Tennis Channel). Whichever package you choose, you’ll get ESPN’s new unlimited streaming package included free, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage! If you add on a Gemini start device for $10/month, you can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle thrown in for free too. The best part is that you can try all this out free for five days. So if you’re interested in trying out a live-TV streaming service for the U.S. Open, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV. Try free at DirecTV

How to watch the U.S. Open for less:

While you’ll need access to ESPN to watch the U.S. Open in the U.S., coverage of the tournament is airing free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). If you’re currently in the U.S., you can access free U.S. Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian or New Zealand U.S. Open livestreams this month. All you’ll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, and then find the free U.S. Open livestreams for 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Engadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN. From $4.99/month at ExpressVPN

2025 U.S. Open TV schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 6

Men’s Doubles Championship: 12-2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women’s Final Preview Show: 3:30-4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Women’s Singles Championship: 4-7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Outer Courts: 12-11 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Men’s Final Preview Show: 1-2 p.m. (ABC)

Men’s Final Preview Show: 1:30-2 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Men’s Singles Championship: 2-5:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 7-8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Men’s Singles Final (Encore): 8:30-11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

More ways to watch the U.S. Open: