NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Winners

  • What: NBA All-Star Saturday
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 PM ET
  • Where: Intuit Dome
  • TV / Streaming: NBC & Peacock

NBA All-Star Saturday brings together the NBA’s brightest stars for a night that celebrates the skill, precision, and creativity that define the game. With three fan-favorite competitions — State Farm 3-Point Contest, Kia Shooting Stars and AT&T Slam Dunk — this action-packed event is one of the most anticipated highlights of All-Star Weekend, where legends are made and viral moments are born.

> State Farm 3-Point Contest

2026 Participants | Event Page

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
  • Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
  • Norman Powell, Miami Heat

> Kia Shooting Stars

2026 Participants | Event Page

  • Team All-Star:
    • Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors),
    • Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
    • Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)
  • Team Cameron:
    • Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)
    • Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
    • Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)
  • Team Harper:
    • Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs),
    • Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)
    • Ron Harper (NBA Legend)
  • Team Knicks:
    • Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
    • Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
    • Allan Houston (NBA Legend)

> AT&T Slam Dunk

2026 Participants | Event Page

  • Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
  • Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
  • Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic



Source link