- What: NBA All-Star Saturday
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 PM ET
- Where: Intuit Dome
- TV / Streaming: NBC & Peacock
NBA All-Star Saturday brings together the NBA’s brightest stars for a night that celebrates the skill, precision, and creativity that define the game. With three fan-favorite competitions — State Farm 3-Point Contest, Kia Shooting Stars and AT&T Slam Dunk — this action-packed event is one of the most anticipated highlights of All-Star Weekend, where legends are made and viral moments are born.
> State Farm 3-Point Contest
2026 Participants | Event Page
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Norman Powell, Miami Heat
> Kia Shooting Stars
2026 Participants | Event Page
- Team All-Star:
- Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors),
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Richard Hamilton (NBA Legend)
- Team Cameron:
- Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)
- Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)
- Corey Maggette (NBA Legend)
- Team Harper:
- Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs),
- Ron Harper Jr. (Boston Celtics)
- Ron Harper (NBA Legend)
- Team Knicks:
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- Allan Houston (NBA Legend)
> AT&T Slam Dunk
2026 Participants | Event Page
- Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
- Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
- Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
- Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic