2026 Rivian R2 Prototype Drive: Taking a Different Tack

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe posits that the success of the Tesla Model Y represents a huge opportunity for the 2026 Rivian R2. He argues that the current crop of electric compact SUVs all follow the Model Y template, which leaves open a space for a battery-powered SUV that has more rugged, boxy styling and genuine off-road capability. The idea is to draw owners of gas-powered SUVs, such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner, as well as current electric-SUV owners looking for more off-road chops. Either way, he’s betting there is a huge group of people on both sides who are just waiting for something like the Rivian R2, a battery-powered SUV that can haul people and things to the next adventure.

Based on our recent drive of a lightly camouflaged R2 (with camo that looked more than a little bit like R2-D2), we think he’s got it right. What about the Rivian R1S, you might ask? That would seem to fit the bill. The thing is, it’s substantially more expensive, starting at $80,885, whereas we think the R2’s starting price will be around just $47,000. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version we drove undoubtedly costs more, but we’re still talking about an entirely different price bracket than the R1S, which would put the R2 on the radar of many more shoppers.

The R2 is also substantially lighter, by over 2000 pounds, according to Rivian. A 2025 dual-motor R1S we tested came in at 6832 pounds, so that means an R2 could be 4850 pounds or less. One major reason is that the R1S is body on frame (they’re bonded together, but still), while the R2 is unibody. The R2 also uses a much simpler suspension system, forgoing the R1S’s air springs, cross-linked hydraulic stabilizer bars, and aluminum-intensive front and rear control arms. Instead, it uses coil springs and traditional anti-roll bars, while the layout is struts up front and multilinks at the rear. And we can’t help thinking that unlike the complex R1, it’ll be ripe for aftermarket tuners.

Because the R2 is smaller and lighter, it’s also more efficient. That means the battery can itself be smaller and lighter and still provide the claimed 300-plus miles of range. Rivian isn’t yet saying how much energy the battery is packing, but a battery was on display, and it was markedly smaller than a Rivian R1S pack. Rivan also says the R2 will have faster charging, refilling from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes (although we don’t yet know the peak charge rate). It uses a native NACS port, so you can fill it at a Tesla Supercharger, or you can use a CCS adapter at an Electrify America station.

Our R2 prototype was powered by a permanent-magnet electric motor on each axle with a combined output of 656 horsepower and 609 pound-feet of torque. Unlike the R1, it has the disconnect mechanism on the front motor instead of the rear, and that really comes into play when you’re in the default All Purpose drive mode. In that mode, the R2 becomes a real-wheel-drive machine when you’re cruising and primarily engages the front motor at launch or when accelerating. That changes in all the other modes—such as Sport, Snow, Slippery, and Off-road—during which it is driven by both motors at all times. It’s still rear biased, though, owing to the larger size of the rear propulsion unit. How much larger? We’ll have to wait for that.

Rivian says this powertrain is good for getting to 60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds, but that figure may be conservative. The SUV positively leaps off the line, and the momentum keeps on building. The ride is a bit more refined than the R1S, because the tires don’t have to run at as high a pressure to support the mass, plus the lower body height lessens your perception of how much the vehicle rolls in corners. And yes, it does go around corners. In fact, the R2 feels very connected to the road, and its steering nicely builds up off-center. Rivian is still making final tweaks to the steering programming, the damper tuning (these are dual-acting single-valve units), and the rear springs, but we’re told the prototype is close to the final spec.

As far as off-road readiness goes, the suspension is very long-travel compared with other unibody off-road vehicles. We’ll have to wait for actual suspension travel specs and a ramp travel index score, but the R2 seems well equipped. Also, the R2 has a pan-flat bottom with 9.6 inches of ground clearance. Its 25-degree approach angle and 26-degree departure angle are generous for a unibody SUV. There’s also a healthy 20.6 degrees of break-over angle. As we previously mentioned, Off-road mode engages both motors, and the 32-inch (255/60R-20) BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain tires offer decent grip. There’s no differential lock, however, so we had to two-pedal it and drag the brake over uneven terrain to prevent spin. Rivian uses brake-based torque distribution, but in our view, these systems allow too much initial wheelspin before they intervene.

Dan Edmunds|Car and Driver

Inside, the R2 looks very much like its larger R1S brethren, with a smaller horizontal screen in front of the driver for the instruments and another larger one for infotainment in the center. The dash is smooth and uncluttered, with air vents built inside. There are two Haptic Halo Wheels on the steering wheel. It might not seem immediately obvious what they do, but the function changes are explained clearly on the instrument panel. You can roll them up and down, tilt them left and right, or push them in or push them out from behind to adjust nearly everything—fan speed, temperature, cruise control, drive mode, and more. They’ll set mirrors and steering telescopic position too. It sounds a little complicated, but everything makes sense according to what you are doing; it soon becomes natural, and the haptics change according to function.

Apart from that, the basics of the interior seating position are excellent, with superb adjustability and generous head- and legroom. Space is even more impressive in the rear, where 40.4 inches apiece of head- and legroom are on offer, and overhead there’s a generous all-glass roof. Seriously, our six-foot-two test driver could’ve worn a big hat if he wanted to. Behind the rear seat, there’s gobs of storage, although we don’t yet precisely know how much. With the rear seat folded, it amounts to one huge flat surface, and the space is so long that even tall folks can sleep back there. In fact, Rivian will sell you a mattress that’s tailored to fit. The liftgate is pretty standard stuff, except that the window rolls down, like in a 4Runner. A neat aero vent at the top makes it impossible to fit the wiper up there, so it’s placed down below, neatly hidden from view.

As we alluded to earlier, that attractive base price around $47,000 must not apply to our dual-motor version, seeing as how the 656-hp output is probably linked to some sort of performance variant. Regardless, this all-electric SUV with street and dirt-road cred is likely to be a popular choice that should convince Model Y owners and internal-combustion fence-sitters alike to make the switch.

Specifications Specifications 2026 Rivan R2 Dual-Motor AWD



Vehicle Type: front- and rear-motor, all-wheel-drive, 5-passenger, 4-door wagon PRICE (C/D EST)

Base: Dual-Motor, $55,000 POWERTRAIN



Front Motor: permanent-magnet synchronous AC



Rear Motor: permanent-magnet synchronous AC



Combined Power: 656 hp



Combined Torque: 609 lb-ft



Battery Pack: liquid-cooled lithium-ion



Transmissions, F/R: direct-drive DIMENSIONS



Wheelbase: 115.6 in



Length: 185.9 in



Width: 75.0 in



Height: 66.9 in



Passenger Volume, F/R: 57/53 ft3



Curb Weight (C/D est): 4850 lb PERFORMANCE (C/D EST)



60 mph: 3.6 sec



100 mph: 9.7 sec



1/4-Mile: 12.3 sec



Top Speed: 110 mph EPA FUEL ECONOMY (C/D EST)



Combined/City/Highway: 93/100/85 MPGe



Range: 300 mi