The PGA Tour’s 2026 season opener is the Sony Open, which kicked off this Thursday at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. While some of the sport’s top names like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele won’t be competing in this week’s tournament, you’ll see golfers like Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Ben Griffin, at the 120-player event.
The first round of this week’s tournament began on Thursday, and it will run through Sunday. To watch all the action at this week’s Sony Open, you can catch featured groups and holes streaming live on ESPN+, or tune in to the Golf Channel each night of the event from 7-10 p.m. ET for primetime coverage. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s schedule, streaming info, and tee times.
How to watch the 2026 Sony Open:
Dates: January 15-18
TV channel: Golf Channel
Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV
When is the Sony Open?
The 2026 Sony Open runs from January 15-18, 2026.
What channel is the Sony Open on?
Primetime coverage of the Sony Open will air nightly on the Golf Channel from 7-10 p.m. ET.
2026 Sony Open broadcast schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Jan. 15: 12 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN Unlimited), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, Jan. 16: 12:15 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN Unlimited), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Jan. 17: 12:15 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN Unlimited), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday, Jan. 18: 12:15 p.m. (ESPN+/ESPN Unlimited), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
How to stream the Sony Open without cable:
While you can catch the tournament’s biggest moments during the Golf Channel’s primetime coverage from 7-10 p.m. ET each night, for the most comprehensive live coverage of every round, you’ll need to tune into ESPN+. ESPN+ will be streaming early coverage and featured group coverage every day of the event from roughly 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Golf Channel is available with subscriptions to DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.
ESPN’s new streaming service is divided into two tiers: the ESPN Unlimited package and the ESPN Select package.
For $29.99, the ESPN Unlimited package includes access to all of ESPN’s linear networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, and ESPN Deportes, as well as access to programming on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX. That means fans will get coverage of more than 47,000 live events each year, plus on-demand replays, original programming and more.
ESPN Select (also referred to as ESPN+) is also still an option if you don’t want to commit to the full package. For $12.99/month, you can tune in and get exclusive access to events like select NCAA football games, F1 driver cams, simulcasts of certain sports that air on other channels and more.
Sony Open coverage will be available on both ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select this week.
Sony Open tee times (Round 2):
All times ET.
Tee No. 1
12:10 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley
12:21 p.m. – Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu
12:32 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Zach Johnson, Beau Hossler
12:43 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Nico Echavarria, Davis Riley
12:54 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Chris Kirk, Vijay Singh
1:05 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp
1:16 p.m. – Austin Smotherman, Adrien Saddier, Chandler Blanchet
1:27 p.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
1:38 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Dan Brown, Keita Nakajima
1:49 p.m. – Christo Lamprecht, Emilio Gonzalez, Ren Yonezawa
4:40 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell
4:51 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Sam Stevens, Matti Schmid
5:02 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Seamus Power, Kristoffer Reitan
5:13 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
5:24 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Chris Gotterup, Russell Henley
5:35 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre
5:46 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker, David Ford
5:57 p.m. – Chandler Phillips, John Parry, S.T. Lee
6:08 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Takumi Kanaya, Kota Kaneko
6:19 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, Pontus Nyholm, Anson Cabello (a)
Tee No. 10
12:10 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge, Hank Lebioda
12:21 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard
12:32 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Doug Ghim
12:43 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
12:54 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Tony Finau, Johnny Keefer
1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim
1:16 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Mac Meisser, Luke Clanton
1:27 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Jordan Smith, A.J. Ewart
1:38 p.m. – Neal Shipley, Jeffrey Kang, Taisei Nagasaki (a)
1:49 p.m. – Zach Bauchou, Marcelo Rozo, Kazuki Higa
4:40 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman
4:51 p.m. – Erik van Rooyan, Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley
5:02 p.m. – Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy
5:13 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Taylor Pendrith
5:24 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Harry Hall, Corey Conners
5:35 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Steven Fisk, William Mouw
5:46 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Rico Hoey
5:57 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Kevin Roy, Haotong Li
6:08 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Kensei Hirata, Corey Kozuma
6:19 p.m. – John VanDerLaan, Gordon Sargent, Yuta Sugiura
More ways to watch the 2026 Sony Open:
